Chestermere Boxing Club Growing Strong: 250 Kids, Big Wins, and Community Impact

The Chestermere Boxing Club (also known as Olympus Chestermere) has grown rapidly in recent years, becoming a major fixture in the city’s youth sports scene. With about 250 children now enrolled in its programs, the Club offers everything from beginner classes to competitive-level training.

The gym, located inside the Chestermere Rec Centre, has become known not just for its physical workouts, but its emphasis on character, community, and mental health. From its coaches to its participants, many say it’s about more than boxing—it’s about building confidence, resilience, and strong support systems.

Chestermere Boxing Club offers a wide range of classes: youth development, fitness-oriented training, beginner boxing, and more advanced or fighter-level coaching. The list of coaches includes those with competitive experience, like Kent Polines, who holds an impressive record and helps mentor new boxers.

Classes run inside the Rec Centre upstairs at 201 West Chestermere Drive. The facility also boasts a weight room, which coaches and members alike say is among the gym’s less-known but important resources.

The Club has been active in tournaments. In March 2025, Chestermere boxer Randy Polines won gold at the Canada Cup, an achievement that draws attention both locally and provincially. His win reflects not only his personal work, but the Club’s capacity to develop fighters to competition level’

The Club has also hosted provincial sub-novice tournaments in partnership with Boxing Alberta and the City of Chestermere. These events give up-and-coming boxers a chance to compete and learn without overwhelming pressure.

What stands out most is the Club’s commitment to youth inclusion. With 250 kids and counting, many families note the difference it makes having a facility where young people can challenge themselves, stay active, and build positive habits. There’s also recognition that the gym serves mental health and social well-being roles—helping youth manage stress, stay engaged, and find mentors.

The Club continues to grow, with more classes, expanded participation, and deeper involvement in competition. Future goals include hosting more local and regional tournaments, increasing resources for coaching, and continuing to build capacity in equipment and space. On the horizon are more aspirations: for many, the gym isn’t just a place to learn hooks and jabs—it’s where young people in Chestermere forge resilience, character, and community.

For those interested in trying out boxing—whether for fitness, competition, or personal growth—the Chestermere Boxing Club remains open, welcoming, and committed to developing mind, body, and spirit.

