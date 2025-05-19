Chestermere City Council Approves 2025 Budget Focused on Affordability and Long-Term Planning

Chestermere City Council has officially approved the 2025 Final Operating Budget, emphasizing affordability, stability, and long-term financial planning for the community. While many residents will experience an increase in their total property tax bills this year, the City’s municipal residential tax rate will remain unchanged at 3.25%, and no funds will be drawn from reserves to manage external pressures.

“We understand that these are tough times for many families,” said Mayor Shannon Dean. “With inflation, higher property assessments, and rising provincial education taxes, residents are feeling the squeeze. Council’s decision to hold the line on municipal taxes while protecting services reflects our commitment to being responsible stewards of Chestermere’s future.”

Understanding the Tax Increases

Most residents will notice an increase in their total tax bills this year, though not due to decisions made by City Council. The tax hike is largely driven by a 14% increase in assessed property values, based on market conditions from July 2024, as well as a $4.2 million increase in provincial education taxes that the City is legally required to collect and remit.

Despite these increases, Chestermere continues to boast the lowest residential municipal tax rate of any city in Alberta. For example, on a home valued at $500,000, approximately $1,624 will go to the City of Chestermere, while $1,066 will be directed to the Province for education taxes.

What the 2025 Budget Supports

The approved budget ensures continued investment in essential services such as Fire Services, RCMP, and community peace officers, as well as vital day-to-day operations like road maintenance and snow clearing. These services are crucial to keeping the city running smoothly and ensuring residents’ safety and quality of life.

In addition, Council has directed $863,000 in savings to be reinvested into the community, funding local initiatives like recreation programs and other services that enhance the overall well-being of Chestermere’s residents.

“This is a budget that reflects who we are as a community,” said Chief Administrative Officer Kent Edney. “Council has successfully kept taxes low, protected core services, and reinvested in the things that make Chestermere a great place to live. This shows the stability and care we are committed to maintaining for the long term.”

Advocacy for Affordability

Mayor Dean also highlighted that Council has formally asked the Province to take responsibility for the impact of education tax increases on municipalities and residents. “We’ve requested an explanation for why this year’s requisition increased so dramatically and are advocating for more sustainable solutions to ensure long-term affordability for Chestermere,” she said.

Need Assistance?

Residents with questions about their tax notice or property assessment can access further information and support through the City’s website at thecityofchestermere.ca/residentialservices/taxes or by contacting the City’s tax department directly at taxes@chestermere.ca or 403-207-7057.

The 2025 budget highlights Chestermere’s ongoing commitment to managing financial pressures responsibly while ensuring residents continue to receive essential services and community-focused investments.

