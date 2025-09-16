Chestermere Council Approves New Municipal Development Plan

City Council in Chestermere has formally adopted a sweeping new Municipal Development Plan (MDP) that will guide the city’s growth through to 2050. Among its main goals are safeguarding community character, securing land for future schools, prioritizing recreation, and ensuring infrastructure precedes development.

“Approving this plan is a milestone for Chestermere,” Mayor Shannon Dean said in the announcement. “It reflects stability, good governance, and a clear roadmap for the future. Our focus is on building a City where families can thrive, where schools are ready, recreation opportunities are close to home, and growth respects the character of our community.”

Key Features of the New Plan

School sites secured and build-ready: Land has been earmarked and protected for future school construction. Sites will be kept free of obstructions, allowing school boards and provincial authorities to proceed smoothly when new educational facilities are needed.

Land for recreation facilities: The plan includes provisions for new recreation centres and has already resulted in the City acquiring land for one. This aligns with the MDP’s aim to build “complete communities” with services nearby for residents.

Infrastructure-first growth policy: New development will move forward only where essential infrastructure—roads, water, services—is in place. This is intended to ensure development is sustainable, cost-effective, and does not overburden existing systems.

Protecting neighbourhood character: The plan contains policies that seek to align new development with existing community styles, especially in sensitive areas like lakefronts, golf course borders, and infill zones.

Economic diversification: By designating more space for business and light industry, the city aims to reduce its dependence on residential tax revenue, create jobs locally, and enhance services for its population.

Clear accountability and reporting: The MDP establishes built-in timelines and reporting requirements, which will allow both Council and residents to monitor progress and stay informed.

Since the last MDP in 2016, Chestermere has seen nearly 30 percent growth. The new plan acknowledges this surge and aims to manage future expansion not just by increasing size, but by improving quality of life, planning economic strength, and ensuring fiscal prudence.

“This plan gives our residents certainty that growth will happen in the right places and at the right pace,” said CAO Kent Edney. “It also gives our partners confidence that Chestermere is ready for the future with strong governance, stable policies, and clear accountability.”

About the Municipal Development Plan

Under Alberta’s Municipal Government Act, every municipality is required to maintain a Municipal Development Plan. Chestermere’s updated MDP elaborates policies on land use, growth management, infrastructure provisioning, recreational and economic priorities, and long-term development through to 2050.

With Council’s approval, the new plan takes effect immediately and will serve as the guiding document for decision-making at City Hall, shaping everything from zoning and service delivery to capital projects and the protection of local character. Residents will be able to watch implementation through regular reporting and public updates.

