Chestermere Fine Art Guild Exhibition Brings Local Artists and Community Together

Last Saturday, May 24, the Chestermere Recreation Centre came alive with the vibrant colors and creative energy of the Chestermere Fine Art Guild’s annual art exhibition. The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featured an impressive array of artwork from local artists, offering visitors the opportunity to view and purchase unique pieces while also supporting the community’s artistic landscape.

As I wandered through the gallery, it felt like old home week—bumping into friends and familiar faces I hadn’t seen in ages. Many of the artists were members I’ve known over the years, and it was a true joy to reconnect and see the incredible progress they’ve made in their creative pursuits. This event is a yearly highlight for me, not only as a member of the community but also as someone who has long appreciated the work of our local creatives.

The Chestermere Fine Art Guild, a cornerstone of our city’s artistic community, has been hosting this event annually since 2002. The exhibition allows guild members to showcase their work, which spans a wide range of mediums including paintings, sculptures, and photography. It also serves as a crucial fundraiser, with proceeds used to support the guild’s programs, including the purchase of art supplies and the funding of workshops and classes for aspiring artists of all skill levels.

“People express themselves through many different kinds of creative activities, and visual arts is one of them,” said Cathy Luby, president of the Chestermere Fine Art Guild. “Our goal is to help foster an environment where local artists can thrive, express themselves, and engage with the community.”

The exhibition is more than just a chance to showcase art; it is a vital part of the guild’s ongoing efforts to support and promote local artists. A portion of the funds raised through the event goes directly to helping the artists, providing them with the financial support needed to continue creating and refining their work.

“We try to get people together in order to help them express themselves through art. We support artists to learn and develop,” Luby explained. “We also open up classes to welcome people of all levels and from all walks of life in order to build community in Chestermere.”

The guild’s commitment to community-building is evident not only in its fundraising efforts but also in its educational programs. The guild offers classes for all ages and skill levels, ensuring that everyone—from beginners to seasoned artists—has the opportunity to learn and grow. Whether you’re interested in taking your first brushstroke or refining your technique, the Fine Art Guild is a hub for creative expression.

In addition to the display of art, this year’s exhibition featured an exciting door prize element. Three lucky attendees had the chance to win original pieces of artwork created by guild members. This added an element of excitement to the event, as participants eagerly awaited the opportunity to take home a piece of Chestermere’s artistic community.

The event was made possible thanks to the support of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts and the City of Chestermere. These sponsors help ensure that local artists continue to have the resources and platform they need to thrive. The city’s backing also reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting cultural events and fostering a vibrant arts scene within the community.

Attendees of the exhibition were treated to a wide variety of art styles, from abstract pieces to more traditional landscapes and portraits. There was something for everyone, whether they were looking to purchase a statement piece for their home or simply enjoy the beauty of the work on display. Each piece told its own story, offering a window into the artists’ individual experiences and perspectives.

For many, the exhibition was an opportunity to not only appreciate art but also connect with the community. The event brought together people from all walks of life, each with their own unique relationship to art, whether as artists themselves or as those who simply appreciate the beauty it brings to the world.

“The best part of this exhibition is seeing the connection between the artists and the community,” said one of the attendees. “It’s amazing to see how the guild has grown over the years and how much talent we have here in Chestermere. It really brings the community together in a meaningful way.”

As the event wrapped up, attendees left with new artwork for their homes, a deeper appreciation for local talent, and a renewed sense of pride in their community. For the Chestermere Fine Art Guild, it was another successful year of showcasing the power of creativity and community spirit.

Looking ahead, Luby expressed excitement for the future of the guild and its continued role in supporting local artists. “We’re always looking for new ways to engage the community, whether it’s through workshops, exhibitions, or other creative projects,” she said. “We’re just getting started, and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

As Chestermere continues to grow, events like the Fine Art Guild’s exhibition remind us of the importance of supporting local artists and preserving the creative heart of our community. For those who missed the exhibition this year, it’s an event worth marking on your calendar for next May.

