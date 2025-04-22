Chestermere Fire Responds to Building Fire in West Lake

At 9:18 PM on April 20, 2025, Chestermere Fire Services responded to a reported building fire in

the 100 block of West Lake View Point. Upon arrival, crews encountered smoke and flames

emanating from one half of a duplex, with the fire extending to the adjacent unit.

Fire crews from Rocky View and Strathmore were called to assist in the response. Fortunately,

no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Firefighters were also able to locate a cat

and remove it safely from the home.

The fire is currently under investigation to determine the cause. The Chestermere Fire

Marshal’s office will be completing the investigation in the coming days. Due to the scale of

the damage, the home is not habitable, and occupants have been displaced. This fire is not

considered suspicious in nature, nor is it connected to earlier fires.

Working smoke alarms can save lives. Chestermere Fire Services would like to take this

opportunity to remind residents of the importance of working smoke detectors and to ensure

they are replaced within the recommended timeframe.

Residents may notice fire crews in the area going door-to-door in the affected area as they

complete their “After the Emergency” program, which allows them to gather and share

information. During these visits, residents are welcome to request a fire checklist and fire

safety inspection for their home, which the fire department will be happy to conduct.

“We try to be back into an affected area within 72 hours with our crews. We go around and we

discuss different types of emergent things with them. We go in with a home fire safety

checklist and we leave this with them for reference later. We talk about fire escape plans, we

talk about working smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide, and we try to

get as much information as we possibly can.” said Platoon Chief Brent Paquette.

To schedule a home safety inspection with the Chestermere Fire Department, reach out to

them at (403) 272-9878 or email fire.prevention@chestermete.ca

