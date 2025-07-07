Chestermere Marks Canada Day with Full Day of Festivities at John Peake Park

Chestermere residents and visitors gathered in record numbers on July 1, 2025, to mark Canada’s 158th birthday with a vibrant day of celebration at John Peake Memorial Park. The city’s annual Canada Day festivities delivered a packed schedule of free entertainment, activities, and local flavour, capped off with a dazzling fireworks display over the lake.

The day began with a pancake breakfast that served more than 2,000 people, setting a festive tone as families, friends, and neighbours came together under clear skies. Throughout the park, guests found shaded spots to picnic, while children lined up for wagon rides, face painting, balloon art, and other attractions in the Kids Zone.

Chestermere Mayor Shannon Dean officially welcomed attendees during the morning ceremony, joined by City Council members. In his remarks, Dean highlighted the significance of Canada Day as a time to honour both the nation and the spirit of the local community. “Today we celebrate not just our country’s history and future, but also the values that unite us here in Chestermere — inclusivity, kindness, and pride in where we live,” he said.

Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge also addressed the crowd, thanking city staff, volunteers, and sponsors for making the day possible.

From morning to night, John Peake Park’s main stage featured a range of live performances that showcased local talent and cultural diversity. The Chestermere Folk Academy opened the program with Gidha dance, followed by a lively magic show by Jody the Magician. Throughout the afternoon and evening, audiences enjoyed musical sets from Dorienne Proulx, Jaiden Riley and Mark Allan, Follow the Rabbit, the Back Road Traveller Band, the Camie Leard Band, and the Cream and Sugar Band. The entertainment kept crowds engaged and dancing well into the evening hours.

Alongside the stage performances, the Artisan Market offered a wide array of handmade goods, crafts, art, and local products from vendors such as Soap Arch Naturals, White Rabbit Arts, and Yonder Hill Crystals. Food trucks served up everything from ribs and Indian street food to mini donuts and wood-fired pizza, while the beer garden hosted by Canadian Brewhouse provided a lively spot for adults to relax.

The grand finale came at 10:45 p.m. as fireworks lit up the sky, reflecting across the waters of Chestermere Lake to the delight of spectators lining the shoreline.

Mayor Dean praised the community’s spirit and the efforts of all who contributed to the celebration. “Chestermere is at its best when we come together like this — as friends, neighbours, and Canadians,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who helped make this day a success.”

Planning is already underway for next year’s celebration, with city officials inviting public feedback to continue enhancing Chestermere’s signature Canada Day event.

