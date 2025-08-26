Chestermere Municipal Election Update

3 days ago
1,143 Views
2 Min Read

Mayoral and Council Contests Heating Up in Advance of October 20 Vote

As the nomination period for Chestermere’s 2025 municipal election draws to a close—with nominations concluding on September 22, 2025—five residents have officially entered the race to lead the city..

Mayor’s Race
Current Mayor Shannon Dean stands as the sole declared candidate for the mayoralty. Dean assumed office following a by-election in June 2024 and is now seeking a full term in the October vote.

Council Contests

Four individuals are vying for a seat on council, including three incumbents and one newcomer:
Kiran Randhawa, incumbent councillor
Ritesh Narayan, incumbent councillor
Janelle Sandboe, incumbent councillor
Kiran Gill, newcomer to the political arena

Voters will choose one mayor and six councillors during the election, meaning that with only four declared nominations at this stage, there are still two open council seats available.

Important Dates & Voter Information
Nomination Deadline: September 22, 2025
Election Day: Monday, October 20, 2025
Advance Voting: Begins October 11, 2025, allowing early participation by residents

New Voter Registration Requirement
In a significant change this year, all voters must be pre‑registered through Voterlink, a secure digital platform adopted province-wide. Voter registration must be completed prior to election day—no same‑day registration at the polls will be allowed.
As By-Election Winner Shannon Dean returns to the ballot and council veterans defend their seats, Chestermere residents can expect a competitive—but still unfolding—contest. With registration through Voterlink now mandatory, voters are encouraged to register early to ensure their voice is counted in this landmark election.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

