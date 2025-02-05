Chestermere Provides Funding for Senior Programs

Chestermere’s senior community is receiving a much-needed boost in funding for 2025, with a total of $28,000 being directed toward local senior programs. The funding, approved by City Council during a meeting on Tuesday, January 28, is intended to support two vital programs aimed at improving the well-being and social connection of seniors in the area.

The funding allocation is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to enhance services and support for seniors, who form a significant portion of Chestermere’s population. The two recipients of the Community Grant funding include the Chestermere Senior All Services and the Chestermere Whitecappers Association.

A sum of $16,000 will go to the Chestermere Senior All Services, a program focused on connecting South Asian seniors with community resources and social activities. This initiative is especially important given the growing number of seniors from diverse backgrounds, ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing the resources they need to thrive.

Meanwhile, $12,000 will be directed to the Chestermere Whitecappers Association, which runs senior fitness programs designed to keep older adults physically active and engaged. These programs not only improve physical health but also provide valuable opportunities for seniors to stay connected with one another, fostering a sense of community and inclusion.

In a statement from the city, it was explained that these funds were originally designated for a different purpose during a previous grant cycle, but the event in question did not move forward. As a result, the funds were reallocated to the local non-profit community, ensuring they would be put to good use for initiatives that directly benefit Chestermere’s senior residents.

“This money was previously allocated to an organization for an event that didn’t materialize,” said a spokesperson for the city. “The Grant Adjudication Committee recommended these grants to Council to ensure the funds were utilized in ways that align with the city’s goals of supporting the local non-profit community.”

While the allocation of funds is a positive step for Chestermere’s senior programs, the city also noted that the Grant Adjudication Process is currently under review. This review, led by city administration, will look at the effectiveness and transparency of the grant allocation process. The findings will be presented to Council for further consideration at a later date, with the aim of ensuring that future funding is distributed in the most efficient and impactful way possible.

For many seniors, the programs funded by the Community Grant are a lifeline, offering everything from fitness opportunities to social support. With these grants, Chestermere is taking an important step toward ensuring its senior residents continue to enjoy a high quality of life, with access to both health and community connections.

The city’s investment in these programs underscores its commitment to serving the diverse needs of Chestermere’s aging population. As the senior demographic in the community continues to grow, further support for these programs will be essential to keep pace with the evolving needs of this vital segment of the population.

For more information on Chestermere’s senior programs, or to inquire about eligibility for the funded services, local residents are encouraged to reach out to the Chestermere Senior All Services or the Chestermere Whitecappers Association.

