Chestermere Public Library Hosts Successful Third Annual Cleanup at John Peake Park

Braving blustery winds and unexpected flurries, Chestermere residents gathered last Saturday to take part in the Chestermere Public Library’s Third Annual Cleanup at John Peake Park.

Organized by Spencer McDonald, the event brought the community together for a few hours of environmental stewardship and camaraderie, even as winter seemed reluctant to loosen its grip. Participants were invited to meet at the library’s bright and welcoming Book Bike — a mobile mini-library that has become a familiar sight at local events — to pick up garbage bags, gloves, and a cleanup route before setting out across the park.

The Library had encouraged everyone to dress warmly, and it proved to be wise advice. With wind gusts reaching up to 40 km/h and temperatures hovering just above freezing, the 18 dedicated volunteers showed true Chestermere spirit, filling 11 large bags with garbage and debris collected from park paths, green spaces, and the lakefront area.

“This is one of those events that really shows the heart of our community,” said McDonald. “It wasn’t exactly a beautiful spring day, but people still came out to help make our city cleaner and more welcoming.”

John Peake Park, located in the heart of Chestermere near the lakeside, is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike, making its upkeep vital for the city’s recreational life. Regular community-led cleanups like this one help maintain the beauty of the park and protect the local ecosystem, particularly important as the city heads into the busy spring and summer seasons.

The Chestermere Public Library extended a heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers who attended, noting that their efforts make a meaningful difference not just for park users today, but for generations to come.

With environmental responsibility increasingly on the minds of Canadians, community events like the John Peake Park cleanup continue to inspire civic pride and environmental stewardship across Chestermere.

For more information about upcoming community initiatives and volunteer opportunities, residents are encouraged to visit the Chestermere Public Library’s website or stop by the library to learn more.

