Chestermere Public Library Hosts Successful Third Annual Cleanup at John Peake Park

5 mins ago
9 Views
2 Min Read

Despite chilly winds and lingering snow, volunteers collect 11 bags of garbage to beautify the community

Braving blustery winds and unexpected flurries, Chestermere residents gathered last Saturday to take part in the Chestermere Public Library’s Third Annual Cleanup at John Peake Park.
Organized by Spencer McDonald, the event brought the community together for a few hours of environmental stewardship and camaraderie, even as winter seemed reluctant to loosen its grip. Participants were invited to meet at the library’s bright and welcoming Book Bike — a mobile mini-library that has become a familiar sight at local events — to pick up garbage bags, gloves, and a cleanup route before setting out across the park.
The Library had encouraged everyone to dress warmly, and it proved to be wise advice. With wind gusts reaching up to 40 km/h and temperatures hovering just above freezing, the 18 dedicated volunteers showed true Chestermere spirit, filling 11 large bags with garbage and debris collected from park paths, green spaces, and the lakefront area.
“This is one of those events that really shows the heart of our community,” said McDonald. “It wasn’t exactly a beautiful spring day, but people still came out to help make our city cleaner and more welcoming.”
John Peake Park, located in the heart of Chestermere near the lakeside, is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike, making its upkeep vital for the city’s recreational life. Regular community-led cleanups like this one help maintain the beauty of the park and protect the local ecosystem, particularly important as the city heads into the busy spring and summer seasons.
The Chestermere Public Library extended a heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers who attended, noting that their efforts make a meaningful difference not just for park users today, but for generations to come.
With environmental responsibility increasingly on the minds of Canadians, community events like the John Peake Park cleanup continue to inspire civic pride and environmental stewardship across Chestermere.
For more information about upcoming community initiatives and volunteer opportunities, residents are encouraged to visit the Chestermere Public Library’s website or stop by the library to learn more.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS Alberta’s Blanket Classifieds

  • HIP/KNEE REPLACEMENT
    HIP/KNEE REPLACEMENT. Other medical conditions causing TROUBLE WALKING or DRESSING? The Disability Tax Credit allows for $3,000 yearly tax credit and $30,000 lump sum refund. Take advantage of this offer. Apply NOW; quickest refund Nationwide: Expert help. 1-844-453-5372.
  • Real Estate: 2.5 ACRE LOT with creek
    2.5 ACRE LOT with creek. Drilled well, irrigation rights, power to property line. Septic approved. 15 minutes from Creston, BC.  Call/ text/ email: Joe 250-254-0274 joekitto1302@gmail.com.
  • For Sale: WHITE SPRUCE TREES
    WHITE SPRUCE TREES: 5’ average $50. Installation ONLY $19. Includes: hole augered, Wurzel Dip enzyme injection, bark mulch application, staking. Minimum order 25. One-time fuel charge: $150 – 225. Crystal Springs. 403-820-0961. Quality guaranteed.