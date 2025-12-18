Chestermere RCMP and Community Partners Support Local Families During the Holiday Season

Chestermere, Alta. — The Chestermere RCMP is pleased to recognize a community partnership that highlights how collaboration and shared values can make a meaningful difference for families in need during the holiday season.

Beginning in April 2025, members of the Chestermere General Investigative Section (GIS) developed a positive working relationship with the Loss Prevention team and staff at Amazon’s YYC4 fulfillment centre in Calgary. Through ongoing communication and cooperation, a strong professional partnership was established, rooted in a mutual commitment to community well-being.

This partnership recently resulted in a generous act of support for the Chestermere community.

On Dec. 15, 2025, Amazon YYC4 donated five pallets of toys to assist families connected to the Chestermere area during the Christmas season. Members of the Chestermere RCMP coordinated the collection and distribution of the donated items in collaboration with local non-profit organizations.

The toys were distributed to families through the following organizations: Lake Ridge Community Church, Made by Momma, Mennonite Central Committee Alberta, and the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society. Each organization was selected based on its strong connection to the Chestermere community and its role in supporting individuals and families experiencing hardship.

The donated items were delivered directly to families in need, helping to brighten the holiday season for those facing challenging circumstances.

“We are extremely grateful to the Amazon YYC4 Loss Prevention team and staff for their generosity, and to our local non-profit partners for the important work they do in supporting Chestermere residents,” said Cpl. Scott Smith of the Chestermere General Investigative Section.

This donation represents one of several positive partnerships between the Chestermere RCMP and Amazon. Members look forward to continuing to build respectful, community-focused relationships that benefit residents now and into the future.

The Chestermere RCMP remains committed to community engagement, collaboration, and giving back whenever possible. Supporting local families—particularly during the holiday season—is one of the many ways members are proud to serve the residents of Chestermere beyond their day-to-day policing responsibilities.

