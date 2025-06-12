Chestermere Seniors’ Week 2025

Chestermere’s annual Seniors’ Week, held from June 2nd to 7th, 2025, was a resounding success, bringing together the community to honor and celebrate the invaluable contributions of our senior residents. This week-long event, organized by the OACC in collaboration with various local organizations, featured a diverse array of activities designed to engage, entertain, and educate.

A Grand Opening

The festivities commenced on Monday, June 2nd, with an elegant opening ceremony at the Chestermere Recreation Centre’s MPP Room room, hosted by the City of Chestermere. The opening ceremony had never looked so fancy, from sipping afternoon tea from a delicate china cup (pinky finger out of course) to a delightful lunch with treats. The room was filled with laughter and memories in making new friends and catching up with old acquaintances.. The event was graced by MLA Chantelle de Jonge, who was escorted by RCMP officers Sergeant Kathy Klassen and Sergeant Sukh Randhawa in their distinctive Red Serge uniforms. Their presence added a touch of ceremony to the occasion, with de Jonge humorously noting, “I have never been escorted by RCMP officers before,” eliciting laughter from the attendees.

A video message from Mayor Shannon Dean further underscored the city’s commitment to celebrating its senior citizens. The afternoon continued with a delightful tea service, accompanied by light refreshments and musical entertainment, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and nostalgia.

Engaging Activities Throughout the Week

The week was packed with events catering to a variety of interests:

Art Sessions: On Monday evening, the Chestermere Fine Art Guild hosted a drop-in art session at the Recreation Centre, where participants had the opportunity to explore their creativity under the guidance of local artists.

Walking Tour & Historical Presentation: Tuesday featured a walking tour of Dawson’s Landing Park, providing insights into the area’s history and natural beauty. Later, attendees gathered at Whitecappers for a presentation on WWI Equine Demobilization, offering a poignant look into a lesser-known aspect of history.

Big Band Performance: Wednesday afternoon saw the Recreation Centre transformed into a lively dance hall, with the Older Adults Coalition of Chestermere and the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society presenting a Big Band performance. Guests enjoyed live music, dancing, a photo booth, and light refreshments, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration.

Pancake Breakfast & Information Sessions: Thursday began with a hearty pancake and sausage breakfast at Lakeshore Manor. In the afternoon, City Hall hosted information sessions on topics pertinent to seniors, including the use of cannabis and hospice/palliative care, providing valuable resources and support.

Pub Night & Come & Go Tea: Friday offered a relaxed pub night at Whitecappers, featuring games, refreshments, and socializing. Concurrently, Lakeshore Manor hosted a come-and-go tea, complete with musical entertainment, offering a more laid-back setting for seniors to connect.

A Joyous Conclusion

The week culminated on Saturday, June 7th, with a closing ceremony at John Peake Park. Under sunny skies and a gentle breeze, the first 250 registered seniors were treated to a barbecue and celebration cake. The event featured live musical performances from local artists, providing a fitting end to a week filled with community spirit and appreciation.

Reflecting on the Week

From the writer’s perspective, senior’s week in Chestermere helps to strengthen our community and ensures that our seniors are connected, valued and respected.

By acknowledging seniors’ contributions, we ensure that we are an age friendly, inclusive society, regardless of generation.

Thank you again to all our seniors, for all that you have achieved throughout your lives and all that you continue to do. We give a heartfelt salute to each one of you.

