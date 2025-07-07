Chestermere Unveils Draft Municipal Development Plan for Public Feedback

The City of Chestermere is inviting residents to weigh in on its proposed updates to the Municipal Development Plan (MDP), the guiding document for how the community will grow and evolve in the decades ahead. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 14, at 6 p.m., where residents can share their views on the nearly 10-year-old plan’s revisions.

Among the key updates, the city aims to accelerate school construction by banning dirt piles on school-designated lands, ensuring these sites are ready for timely development when needed. The move reflects growing demand for new educational facilities as the city’s population increases.

The draft plan also places a stronger focus on commercial development. The city hopes to encourage more stores, services, and small businesses closer to residential areas, both to improve convenience for residents and help reduce reliance on residential tax revenues. Plans call for integrating light commercial and residential uses in underdeveloped areas near highways and along Chestermere’s outskirts.

To foster cohesive neighbourhoods, new housing design guidelines are being considered. These would aim to create visually harmonious streetscapes. The city also plans to assign defined names to residential areas, allowing for the development of targeted, area-specific policies.

Updated land use maps included in the draft outline expected growth areas through 2050, helping guide infrastructure planning and long-term development decisions. A renewed commitment to transparency is also featured, with the city pledging to provide residents with more regular updates on planning and development initiatives.

Residents can submit feedback on the draft MDP by email until Tuesday, July 8. More details and documents are available at www.chestermere.ca.

