City of Chestermere Imposes Stricter Rules for Election Signs

As Chestermere prepares for its municipal election on October 20, 2025, the City has adopted new bylaws governing election signage. The changes aim to enhance safety, reduce visual clutter, and ensure that candidates and residents alike understand where and when signage is allowed.

Under the new regulations:

Signs on public land (boulevards, road rights-of-way, etc.) must not exceed 1.5 square metres in size.

Signs may be erected no earlier than 30 days before election day, and must be removed within three days after election day.

Sign placement cannot obstruct driver sightlines, be too close to intersections, or block access to fire hydrants.

These rules apply only on public property; for signs on private property, the provincial Local Authorities Election Act applies and property-owner consent is required.

The new regulations are formalized in two bylaws:

Bylaw #034-25: Temporary Signs on Highways Bylaw

Bylaw #008-25: Land Use Bylaw Amendment – Election Signs

Bylaw #008-25 amends the City’s Land Use Bylaw (#020-24) to define “Election Sign,” bring it under the authority of Bylaw #034-25, and lay out the enforcement protocols.

Chief Administrative Officer Kent Edney explained that the rules are in direct response to resident concerns regarding oversized and poorly placed signs that pose hazards or detract from the appearance of the community. “These new rules respond directly to that feedback,” he said. “They set clear expectations for candidates and ensure that elections in Chestermere are conducted in a way that is safe, fair, and respectful of public spaces.”

What Residents and Candidates Should Know

Signs in public spaces that exceed 1.5 m² will no longer be permitted.

Erection of signs is only authorized beginning 30 days before the municipal election, with mandatory removal within three days after the election.

Any signs must avoid blocking visibility, be kept at a safe distance from intersections, and not obstruct emergency services or fire hydrants.

Private property signage requires owner consent and is governed under provincial legislation.

These regulations are now in effect, ensuring that all campaign signage for the October 20, 2025 election follows the same rules.

By establishing clear boundaries for election signs through Bylaws #034-25 and #008-25, Chestermere hopes to strike a balance: allowing candidates to communicate their message while preserving safety, sightlines, and the aesthetics of public spaces. Residents can expect enforcement and monitoring to ensure compliance as the election draws near.

