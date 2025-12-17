City of Chestermere Outdoor Skating Rinks Open for Winter Fun

Chestermere’s parks crews have kicked off the 2025-26 outdoor skating season, flooding and opening several community rinks as temperatures dip below freezing. The City announced on social media that its parks team has been “hard at work” preparing the ice, and four boarded outdoor rinks are now ready for residents to lace up their skates.

Open for use this winter are the

Alta-Link Rink at Rainbow Falls Grove and Seagreen Link

McIvor Rink at 145 McIvor Terrace,

Kinniburgh Rink at Sandpiper Point and Sandpiper Crescent

Dawson Rink at 293 Dawson Way.

These sites are maintained by the city’s Parks team, with regular surface grooming and ice thickness monitoring throughout the season.

Not all ice surfaces are open yet. The Anniversary Park Lake Rink and The Landing Rink remain closed for now as crews continue to assess ice safety. Seasonal conditions and temperature swings play a big role in how quickly lakes and ponds freeze solid enough for safe public use.

City officials remind residents that while the maintained rinks offer great outdoor recreation, all skating areas are unsupervised. Skaters are encouraged to wear protective gear, check ice conditions posted on the City of Chestermere website, and report any surface issues to the Parks team at 403-207-2807.

Safety remains a key theme as winter takes hold. Past seasons have shown early cold snaps followed by warmer stretches can affect ice integrity on both rink boards and lake surfaces, warning residents to stay alert and respect posted closures.

Outdoor skating is a longstanding winter tradition in Chestermere, bringing families and neighbours together for exercise and community fun. With the season now underway, chestnuts roasting and hot chocolate in hand, locals are encouraged to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and embrace classic winter play in a safe and positive way.

Updates about rink openings, closures, and ice thickness will be shared by the City throughout the season, helping skaters plan their outdoor adventures responsibly.

