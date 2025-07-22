Community Leaders Rally Behind Tim Hortons Camp Day in Chestermere

In the heart of Chestermere, community leaders came together to support one of Canada’s most impactful youth initiatives—Tim Hortons Camp Day. In a conversation with Andrew Marriott, Mayor Shannon Dean, and MLA Chantelle de Jonge, the trio emphasized the importance of programs like Tim Hortons Foundation Camps in building strong, resilient communities and giving youth the tools they need to thrive.

Since its launch in 1991, Tim Hortons Camp Day has raised more than $262 million across Canada, helping to send thousands of underserved youth to summer camps designed to build confidence, leadership, and life skills. In 2023 alone, Canadians donated $12.8 million through in-store purchases and donations—every dollar of which supports Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

In Chestermere, Camp Day is more than just a charitable initiative—it’s a moment that brings residents together around a common goal. “It’s incredible what this program has achieved nationally,” said Andrew Marriott, a local business advocate and community volunteer. “But what really makes it special is seeing the difference it makes locally. Supporting youth means investing in our future.”

Mayor Shannon Dean agreed, noting that initiatives like Camp Day reflect the values Chestermere holds dear. “This city is built on community,” Dean said. “When businesses, residents, and leaders rally behind something that uplifts young people, we all benefit. Tim Hortons Foundation Camps don’t just send kids to camp—they help shape the leaders of tomorrow.”

Camp Day is also a chance for customers to contribute directly. Until the end of the campaign, guests at participating Tim Hortons locations can support the cause by purchasing a Camp Day donut for $2, donation badges for $2, or Camp Day bracelets for $3. One hundred per cent of the net proceeds go directly to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

MLA Chantelle de Jonge praised the program’s focus on accessibility and long-term impact. “What sets this initiative apart is that it’s not just a one-time experience,” she said. “The camp programs are designed to support kids over several years, offering consistent mentorship, life skills, and encouragement. It’s a profound gift to a young person who may not otherwise have these opportunities.”

The Tim Hortons Foundation Camps operate seven sites across Canada and the United States and focus on youth from low-income homes who face barriers to success. The multi-year camp-based programs are built around social-emotional learning and include outdoor activities, leadership training, and community building. Research shows that campers experience significant improvements in self-confidence, resilience, and school engagement.

For Mayor Dean, Camp Day also highlights the kind of small but powerful action that Chestermere residents are known for. “It’s one of those feel-good days where buying a coffee or a donut means something bigger. And that’s something we can all be proud of.”

Andrew Marriott echoed the sentiment, adding that this kind of grassroots support is vital in today’s world. “When we all chip in—even just a little—it adds up to real change.”

As Camp Day continues to raise funds across the country, Chestermere’s leaders hope to see local participation remain strong. “It’s easy to get involved,” said de Jonge. “And when you do, you’re helping write a better future for youth who deserve every chance to succeed.”

