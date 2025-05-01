Fire Displaces Family in Chestermere Duplex Blaze

A Sunday night fire has displaced a Chestermere family after flames tore through a duplex on West Lakeview Point, prompting a coordinated response from multiple regional fire departments.

Just after 9 p.m. on April 20, Chestermere Fire Services responded to a report of a residential blaze. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and visible flames engulfing one side of the duplex. Thanks to swift mutual aid from Rocky View County and Strathmore Fire Departments, crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire before it spread further.

City officials confirmed in a public statement that, remarkably, no injuries were reported. A cat was safely rescued from the home by firefighters during the response.

The damage to the residence, however, has rendered the home uninhabitable. The affected occupants are now displaced and receiving assistance. Community members and local organizations have already begun stepping in to support the family as they navigate the aftermath.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials have stated that there are no indications of suspicious activity. Early findings point toward an accidental cause.

“This could have been a tragic outcome,” said a city representative. “But the presence of working smoke alarms made all the difference.”

Chestermere Fire Services used the incident to issue a timely reminder to residents: smoke detectors are not just recommended—they’re essential. Officials are urging homeowners to check their smoke alarms monthly and ensure units are replaced at least every 10 years, or sooner if the manufacturer’s guidelines dictate.

“Having a working smoke alarm cuts your risk of dying in a fire in half,” said Deputy Fire Chief Tony Hees. “This is a good time for every household in Chestermere to do a quick safety check—make sure batteries are fresh, test the alarm, and talk to your family about a fire escape plan.”

As part of their “After the Emergency” outreach initiative, fire crews will be conducting door-to-door visits in the affected neighbourhood. This program, implemented to provide both emotional support and safety resources to communities impacted by fire events, allows residents to engage directly with fire services for post-incident education.

During these visits, residents will be offered a free fire safety checklist and the option to schedule a home fire inspection. The fire department hopes this proactive approach will prevent future incidents and strengthen the community’s overall readiness in emergencies.

Those interested in booking a fire safety inspection can contact the Chestermere Fire Department directly at 403-272-9878. The service is free and includes a thorough review of the home’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, exit routes, and fire hazards.

Fire officials also urge landlords and property managers to take this opportunity to double-check safety standards in their rental properties, particularly in multi-family dwellings like duplexes and townhomes.

The community response has been swift, with neighbours and local charities reaching out to offer temporary housing, clothing, and basic supplies to the displaced residents. The City of Chestermere has not yet confirmed whether emergency funds or temporary housing arrangements have been officially coordinated, but city officials said support mechanisms are being evaluated.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the speed and severity with which house fires can unfold—and the life-saving impact of being prepared.

For up-to-date information on fire safety, upcoming events, and emergency preparedness tips, residents are encouraged to follow the Chestermere Fire Services Facebook page or visit the City of Chestermere’s website.

As the investigation continues, the focus now turns to recovery—for the family affected, and for a neighbourhood shaken but united by the power of community.

