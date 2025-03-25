Gleichen RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing female

Siksiksa, Alta. – Gleichen RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Dayla Firstrider.

Dayla was last seen by a friend in the map 3A area in Siksiksa on March 22, 2025. Dayla was expected home on March 23, but did not return. There is concern for her wellbeing.

Dayla is described as:

· 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 110 pounds

Medium complexion

Brown hair and brown eyes

Slim build

Dayla is believed to be wearing grey pants, a black sweater, and glasses.

If you have been in contact with Dayla, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3056. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

