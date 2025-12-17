Holiday Tradition Highlights Safe Driving and Community Connection in Chestermere

As twinkling lights filled Chestermere and holiday traffic increased, a familiar and well-loved Alberta tradition returned to the community on December 12, blending festive cheer with an important safety message. The annual Candy Cane Checkstop took place along Chestermere Boulevard from 6 to 9 p.m., offering a warm, positive reminder about safe driving during the busy holiday season.

For the second year in Chestermere, community peace officers, RCMP members, firefighters, and local partners worked together to host the event. Instead of a traditional enforcement-focused roadside stop, drivers were greeted with smiles, candy canes, and friendly reminders about planning a safe ride home.

The Candy Cane Checkstop has its roots in northern Alberta, where it began more than a decade ago as a grassroots initiative involving Alberta Health Services partners and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD Canada). The idea was simple but effective: transform a routine traffic stop into a positive, educational interaction that encourages responsible choices during the holidays. Over time, the concept spread across the province and became a recognizable symbol of seasonal road safety.

“Our goal was to thank people for driving safely and offer friendly reminders during a high-risk time of year,” said Peace Officer Steinfeld. “The Candy Cane Checkstop helped build trust while reinforcing the importance of planning ahead.”

Throughout the evening, motorists received candy canes, winter driving tips, and educational materials from organizations such as MADD Canada and Synergy. The emphasis remained on prevention and awareness, particularly as December is historically a period when alcohol-related collisions increase across Canada.

The festive approach also helped reshape how residents experience roadside checkstops. Rather than anxiety-provoking, the flashing lights were paired with holiday music, cheerful greetings, and opportunities to meet the first responders and peace officers who serve the community year-round.

Families passing through the checkstop often rolled down their windows together, with children delighted by the treats and adults taking a moment to reflect on safe winter driving habits. The brief interaction left many drivers smiling as they continued on their way.

As the holiday season continued, residents were encouraged to plan ahead for gatherings, use designated drivers or rideshare services, and check in on friends or family who may have needed a safe ride home.

Chestermere’s Candy Cane Checkstop once again proved to be more than a traffic initiative. It stood as a reminder that community safety is built through connection, education, and shared responsibility, especially during the most festive and busiest time of the year.

