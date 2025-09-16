Every Albertan knows that life has become more expensive. Families are watching grocery bills climb, parents are helping their kids with rising costs, and students are making tough choices as they prepare for their future. This is especially true as many Alberta students settle back into classes at their universities and trade schools.

Alberta’s government is stepping up to make sure students can get the support they need. This year, we’re investing almost $1.2 billion in student loans, grants, scholarships, bursaries, and awards. That means thousands of young Albertans will have access to the help they need to pay for school and focus on getting the skills they need to start rewarding careers.

Already, more than 90,000 applications for loans and grants have come in for the 2025-26 school year, along with roughly 17,000 scholarship applications. Alberta Student Aid has worked diligently to improve processing times, so students and families get information faster and can plan with confidence.

We’re also making changes to keep education affordable. Tuition increases are capped, student loan interest rates are lower, and they still get a grace period before paying interest. Students who need extra help can access the Repayment Assistance Plan, which makes paying back loans easier.

These supports help not just students, but also parents and communities across Alberta. When students succeed, our whole province benefits. Whether they become nurses, teachers, or tradespeople, today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce.

Our government believes an investment in students today is an investment in Alberta’s future. By helping young people achieve their dreams, we’re building a stronger economy and brighter tomorrow for all Albertans.

As we support students in building their futures, we’re also equipping all Albertans with the tools they need to navigate a changing workforce.

Alberta’s government has launched the new Labour Market Information portal, offering the latest data Albertans need to make informed career decisions and equip employers with key labour-related data, indicators and trends.

The user-friendly platform helps students, jobseekers, workers, employers and policymakers understand what jobs are in demand, how industries are changing and what skills are needed in today’s workforce. With access to this important information, Albertans can make informed decisions about career planning, education and training. At the same time, employers and policymakers can use the data to support workforce strategies and planning. For more information, please visit https://labour-market.alberta.ca/.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

