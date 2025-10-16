“Mix, Mingle & Maybe Meet the Candidates” Brings Voters and Hopefuls Together

2 days ago
655 Views
2 Min Read

On the evening of Thursday, October 9, 2025, the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce hosted “Mix, Mingle, and Maybe Meet the Candidates”, a relaxed, informal meetup giving voters a chance to chat one-on-one with people running in Chestermere’s upcoming municipal election.
The event ran from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. MDT at Dockside Bar & Grill in Chestermere Landing.
Tickets were priced at $10, with a limited number available at the door.
Unlike formal debates or candidate forums, this gathering was designed as a low-pressure evening of mingling: no prepared speeches, no strict question-and-answer panels — just conversation, appetizers, and a chance to see the human face behind the campaign.
With the 2025 municipal election set for October 20, 2025, this event offered a timely opportunity for residents to connect with mayoral and council hopefuls ahead of casting their ballots.
Pressing issues such as growth, infrastructure, taxes, and transparency are expected to dominate conversations as Chestermere grapples with rapid expansion.
Because there are six council seats to fill, competition remains strong.
Attendees were able to move freely among groups, ask personal or policy questions, and gauge candidates’ demeanor and responsiveness. According to local previews, the Chamber intended it as a “casual night out” — no podiums or formalities, just candid conversations.
Chestermere’s Advance Voting will begin October 11, with additional advance voting periods scheduled for October 17–18, all held at City Hall, then Election Day arrives on October 20, 2025.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS BLANKET CLASSIFIEDS – Alberta-Wide Weekly Classified Ads

  • We buy Coins, Gold, Silver
    SENIORS SPECIAL! 10% MORE ON ALL CASH PAYOUTS. SILVER Coins, Canadian Coins, GOLD coins, chains, rings…We buy them ALL! Silver flatware, tea sets, all things silver, Canadian Mint sets. We come to the privacy of your home, no fees! Call Joy or Ted 1-825-966-4373. Ad Category: Services, Wanted
  • WANTED – OLD ADVERTISING SIGNS
    WANTED OLD ADVERTISING: Dealership signs, service station, gas pumps, globes, oil cans, Red Indian, White Rose, Buffalo, Husky, Ford, GM, Dodge, Tire signs, Coke, Pepsi, etc. Call 306-221-5908. Ad Category: Wanted
  • BEST Cash Payouts for Gold
    Are you downsizing? Let us help. We buy Royal Canadian Mint sets, Franklin Mint sets, all mint sets. Gold, chains, rings, coins, unuse gold jewelry.Never any fees to pay. No obligation to sell. Seniors’ Special – 10% more on all cash payouts.Let us come to visit you in the comfort and privacy of your home. […]