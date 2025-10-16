“Mix, Mingle & Maybe Meet the Candidates” Brings Voters and Hopefuls Together

On the evening of Thursday, October 9, 2025, the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce hosted “Mix, Mingle, and Maybe Meet the Candidates”, a relaxed, informal meetup giving voters a chance to chat one-on-one with people running in Chestermere’s upcoming municipal election.

The event ran from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. MDT at Dockside Bar & Grill in Chestermere Landing.

Tickets were priced at $10, with a limited number available at the door.

Unlike formal debates or candidate forums, this gathering was designed as a low-pressure evening of mingling: no prepared speeches, no strict question-and-answer panels — just conversation, appetizers, and a chance to see the human face behind the campaign.

With the 2025 municipal election set for October 20, 2025, this event offered a timely opportunity for residents to connect with mayoral and council hopefuls ahead of casting their ballots.

Pressing issues such as growth, infrastructure, taxes, and transparency are expected to dominate conversations as Chestermere grapples with rapid expansion.

Because there are six council seats to fill, competition remains strong.

Attendees were able to move freely among groups, ask personal or policy questions, and gauge candidates’ demeanor and responsiveness. According to local previews, the Chamber intended it as a “casual night out” — no podiums or formalities, just candid conversations.

Chestermere’s Advance Voting will begin October 11, with additional advance voting periods scheduled for October 17–18, all held at City Hall, then Election Day arrives on October 20, 2025.

