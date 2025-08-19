Proposed Alberta Annual Watercraft Pass Sparks Debate

A new proposal from the Alberta government to introduce an annual pass for watercraft has drawn mixed reactions from outdoor enthusiasts and conservation advocates. The pass would apply to both motorized and non-motorized watercraft, including boats, jet skis, canoes, and kayaks, with revenue earmarked for preventing invasive mussels from entering Alberta waterways.

The province says Alberta remains free of Zebra and Quagga mussels—two invasive species that have devastated lakes and rivers across North America—but warns the risk of infestation is rising. A public survey on the proposal is open until August 25.

Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Water and Chair of the Provincial Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force, said the pass could play a key role in prevention. “Albertans love the great outdoors, and we all need to work together to keep these invasive species out,” Hunter said. “We look forward to getting feedback from Albertans on an annual boat pass that will be used in our efforts to prevent aquatic invasive species from wreaking havoc on our provincial waterways.”

The province cites a study estimating that an infestation in Lake McGregor alone could cost $284 million annually in damages. Across the Great Lakes region, invasive mussels have been linked to as much as $500 million in yearly damage to infrastructure such as water treatment systems, power plants, and industrial intakes.

Megan Evans, executive director of the Alberta Invasive Species Council, said prevention is far less costly than eradication. “Once invasive species are established, they change ecosystems and place a burden on infrastructure and recreation,” Evans said. “The actions we take now will determine the future health of our lakes and rivers.”

While the Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force Recommendation Report, released in December 2025, does not set a specific fee, it provides U.S.-based examples: a $30 fee for an estimated 165,000 motorized boats could generate about $4.95 million annually, while a $14 fee for 200,000 non-motorized watercraft could add another $3 million.

Supporters say the pass would provide stable funding for inspection stations, public awareness campaigns, and rapid response measures. Opponents argue it could unfairly burden recreational boaters and discourage water-based tourism.

Albertans can share their views by completing the provincial survey before the August 25 deadline.

