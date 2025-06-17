Rainbow Road Closure for Sanitary Line Installation

Residents of Chestermere should be aware of an upcoming road closure as part of the city’s infrastructure improvements. From June 16 to 23, construction crews will be installing a new sanitary line along Rainbow Road, located between Springmere Drive and Windermere Drive.

During this period, Rainbow Road will be fully closed to traffic to accommodate the work. However, the City of Chestermere has provided a detour route to help mitigate disruption and ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signage and plan their routes in advance to avoid delays.

The sanitary line installation is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the city’s utility infrastructure and support the growing community. According to city officials, the work is scheduled to take approximately eight days, weather permitting.

The City of Chestermere emphasizes the importance of adhering to all traffic signage during this time for the safety of both drivers and construction workers. Motorists are also encouraged to explore alternative routes, as the closure may cause delays in the area.

For more details on the detour or other city construction updates, residents can visit the official City of Chestermere website or check the city’s social media channels for the latest information.

As Chestermere continues to grow, these improvements are essential for maintaining a reliable and efficient infrastructure that meets the needs of residents and businesses alike. The city appreciates the community’s patience during this necessary work and reminds everyone to drive carefully and plan their travel routes accordingly.

Stay tuned for updates and more information on the city’s construction projects as Chestermere continues to evolve.

