Rocky View County Launches New Recycling Centre in Conrich

Rocky View County is making strides towards improving recycling services for its residents with the launch of a new pilot recycling centre in Conrich. The facility will begin operations on June 25, offering a more convenient recycling option for residents of this growing community.

Located at 110 Cambridge Park Way, the new recycling centre will operate every other Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. This new site is designed to simplify recycling by offering a single bin for all recyclables, meaning users don’t have to pre-sort their items. The initiative aims to make it easier for residents to participate in recycling efforts while helping to reduce the amount of waste being sent to landfills.

“Conrich is a rapidly expanding area, and adding this service brings recycling closer to home for the community,” said a spokesperson from Rocky View County. “This pilot project is an important step in helping us manage waste and promote more sustainable practices.”

For weeks when the Conrich site is closed, the Balzac Chuck Wagon at County Hall will remain open, providing an alternative option for recycling. Garbage will also be accepted with a tag-a-bag ticket, which can be purchased as part of the County’s waste management program. A full list of accepted materials is available online or through the Waste App, which provides residents with all the information they need to properly dispose of their recyclables and garbage.

This new recycling centre is part of Rocky View County’s ongoing efforts to improve waste diversion and make recycling services more accessible to residents. The data gathered during the pilot phase will help determine the usage and potential need for expanding the site.

For more information or if you have any questions about the program, residents are encouraged to reach out by email at questions@rockyview.ca or call 403-230-1401.

This new initiative is a positive step in enhancing recycling options and sustainability within the County, with the goal of keeping more materials out of landfills while fostering environmentally responsible practices in the community.

