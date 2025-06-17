Rocky View County Launches New Recycling Centre in Conrich

23 hours ago
485 Views
2 Min Read

Pilot project aims to make recycling more accessible and reduce landfill waste

Rocky View County is making strides towards improving recycling services for its residents with the launch of a new pilot recycling centre in Conrich. The facility will begin operations on June 25, offering a more convenient recycling option for residents of this growing community.
Located at 110 Cambridge Park Way, the new recycling centre will operate every other Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. This new site is designed to simplify recycling by offering a single bin for all recyclables, meaning users don’t have to pre-sort their items. The initiative aims to make it easier for residents to participate in recycling efforts while helping to reduce the amount of waste being sent to landfills.
“Conrich is a rapidly expanding area, and adding this service brings recycling closer to home for the community,” said a spokesperson from Rocky View County. “This pilot project is an important step in helping us manage waste and promote more sustainable practices.”
For weeks when the Conrich site is closed, the Balzac Chuck Wagon at County Hall will remain open, providing an alternative option for recycling. Garbage will also be accepted with a tag-a-bag ticket, which can be purchased as part of the County’s waste management program. A full list of accepted materials is available online or through the Waste App, which provides residents with all the information they need to properly dispose of their recyclables and garbage.
This new recycling centre is part of Rocky View County’s ongoing efforts to improve waste diversion and make recycling services more accessible to residents. The data gathered during the pilot phase will help determine the usage and potential need for expanding the site.
For more information or if you have any questions about the program, residents are encouraged to reach out by email at questions@rockyview.ca or call 403-230-1401.
This new initiative is a positive step in enhancing recycling options and sustainability within the County, with the goal of keeping more materials out of landfills while fostering environmentally responsible practices in the community.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS BLANKET CLASSIFIEDS – Alberta-Wide Weekly Classified Ads

  • BEST Cash Payouts for Gold
    Canadian Prairie Pickers is Number One inBEST Cash Payouts for Gold | BEST Cash Payouts for SilverBEST Customer Service | MOST Friendly StaffNever any fees to pay. No obligation to sell.Let us come to visit you in the comfort and privacy of your home. Your satisfaction is #1Call Ted or Joy 1-825-966-4373. Alberta’s #1 Buyer […]
  • For Sale: WHITE SPRUCE TREES
    WHITE SPRUCE TREES: 5’ average $50. Installation ONLY $19. Includes: hole augered, Wurzel Dip enzyme injection, bark mulch application, staking. Minimum order 25. One-time fuel charge: $150 – 225. Crystal Springs. 403-820-0961. Quality guaranteed. Ad Category: For Sale
  • Hiring: Reporter/Photographer
    THE LAKESIDE LEADER is hiring a reporter/photographer for an ongoing, full-time position in Slave Lake. Must have own car and camera. Email resume to: joemc@lakesideleader.com. Ad Category: Employment Opportunities