Rocky View County Rejects Proposed Kineticor Data Centre Campus

Rocky View County’s council has voted against the proposed Kineticor data centre and technology park, rejecting the Area Structure Plan (ASP) at a special meeting on September 9, 2025. The motion failed by a 6-1 margin, effectively stopping the project from proceeding under its current design.

The proposed campus, advanced by Kineticor Asset Management, would have spanned approximately 1,107 acres (about 448 hectares) in the County’s northeast quadrant. Under the ASP, the land zoning would have been changed from “Agriculture – General” to various “Special” districts to accommodate the development, including the Special, Data Centre District Overlay B (SDAT-B), portions for public services, parks, recreation, and utility uses.

Public Concern and Key Issues

A public hearing preceding the vote ran more than 10 hours, during which over 50 people spoke against the project; only four individuals spoke in favour.

Among the most frequently raised concerns were:

The impact on local agriculture. Many residents and farmers argued that large-scale development of this kind would conflict with ongoing farming operations in the area, potentially disrupting both land use and the rural character.

Water use was another major issue: the plan envisioned drawing potable water from existing municipal supply for cooling and operations of the data centre, raising worries about capacity and sustainability.

Other environmental concerns, including stormwater management, emissions (especially if natural gas power generation were used), and overall ecological footprint.

County’s Position and Response

In rejecting the ASP, Reeve Crystal Kissel cited the “proposed location and its potential impact on local agricultural producers” as central in the decision. Without approval of the ASP, the development of the data centre campus cannot move forward under the current plan.

Kineticor had worked through technical studies addressing infrastructure, stormwater, transportation servicing, and electricity allocation via the Alberta Electric Systems Operator. Amendments were made to the ASP in response to public feedback, including a revised phasing plan and requirement for a master site development plan to be approved by Council before future phases could proceed.

Looking Ahead

Although this decision represents a setback for Kineticor’s proposal, County officials left the door open for future considerations, provided the location, design, or plans better align with the County’s land-use priorities, infrastructure capacity, and community values. Reeve Kissel emphasised that “if Rocky View County is to move forward with AI data centres, we must find the right location.”

Rocky View County

The Kineticor plan is one among several data centre developments currently under consideration in the Calgary-area region. Interest by both public and private entities remains high due to demand for cloud infrastructure, though developments are increasingly subject to scrutiny over environmental, water, and land-use impacts.

For now, the ASP’s rejection means no further planning or construction can begin on the proposed site until a new or amended plan is submitted and approved. As Rocky View County balances growth with agricultural preservation and environmental sustainability, this decision reflects the challenges posed by large-scale projects in rural and peri-urban zones.

