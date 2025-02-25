Rocky View Schools Announces New Superintendent

Chestermere residents following developments in our local education system will be interested to learn that Rocky View Schools (RVS)—one of Alberta’s fastest-growing school divisions—has announced its new Superintendent of Schools. On September 1, Ryan Reed will officially step into the role, succeeding outgoing superintendent Greg Luterbach, who served in that capacity for the past nine years.

According to a recent RVS news release, Reed was selected by the Board of Trustees for his “deep passion for student success and a strong commitment to leadership excellence.” With more than 21 years of experience in education, including over a decade with RVS, Reed’s leadership path has included positions as assistant principal and principal in multiple schools across Alberta, culminating most recently in his role as Director of Schools for Cochrane, Airdrie, and Crossfield.

RVS, which oversees the education of more than 26,000 students across 55 schools, has established a reputation for innovation and a commitment to building inclusive, learner-centered environments. Communities under its umbrella include Chestermere, Airdrie, Cochrane, Springbank, and various parts of rural Rocky View County—each area having its own unique challenges and growth trajectories. With Chestermere’s population on the rise, ensuring dynamic leadership at the division’s helm is essential for the sustained success of local schools like Chestermere Lake Middle School, East Lake School, Prairie Waters Elementary, and others.

Reed’s expertise in creating strong relationships and effective systems is seen as a key advantage in addressing the growing enrollments and shifting demands faced by RVS. In the official announcement, the division noted, “As RVS navigates growing enrolments, increasing complexities, and shifting demands, Reed’s strategic leadership will be essential in supporting the Board and RVS’ 3,000 employees to ensure every student learns, belongs, and succeeds.”

For Reed, the appointment is both a tremendous honor and a weighty responsibility. “It is an honour, and I am humbled to have this opportunity to serve as Superintendent of Schools,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Board and my colleagues to advance the Board’s Strategic Plan priorities and the goals of RVS’ Education Plan.”

Incoming superintendents in Alberta commonly face a diverse array of challenges, such as juggling budget constraints, responding to rapid population growth, and addressing new curriculum standards. However, Reed’s track record suggests he is ready to tackle these head-on. Having served as a principal in different parts of the province, he brings firsthand knowledge of the varying needs of rural, suburban, and urban schools—an asset that should serve Rocky View County communities well.

Meanwhile, outgoing superintendent Greg Luterbach leaves a nine-year legacy marked by expansion and program development. Under his leadership, RVS implemented initiatives emphasizing student well-being, inclusive education, and forward-thinking technology integration. As Reed prepares to step into his new role, the division’s administration, educators, and families are looking forward to building on that momentum—especially here in Chestermere, where schools continue to adapt to increasing enrollment and evolving educational standards.

With this leadership transition now set, local families can anticipate hearing more about Reed’s vision in the coming months. For Chestermere, this signals a continued focus on providing top-quality education, ensuring every student—whether in kindergarten or headed toward graduation—has the support, resources, and opportunities to thrive in our growing city.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.