Rocky View Schools Seeks Additional Modular Classrooms to Address Growing Enrollment in Chestermere

Rocky View Schools (RVS) has submitted a request to the Alberta government for 27 new modular classrooms and the relocation of one washroom unit to accommodate the increasing student population in various communities, including Chestermere.

The proposal, approved by the RVS Board of Trustees on October 31, 2024, aims to address the urgent need for additional classroom space until new schools can be constructed. The request includes four modular units for Rainbow Creek Elementary School in Chestermere, which is experiencing significant enrollment growth.

According to RVS, modular classrooms are essential in managing the rising student numbers. Board Chair Fiona Gilbert emphasized the importance of these units in alleviating space pressures while awaiting the completion of new school facilities. “Approvals for new modular classrooms and funding to relocate existing modulars each year continue to be necessary for RVS to relieve rising student enrollment pressures while we wait for new schools to be built,” Gilbert stated .

The modular classrooms are part of a broader strategy to optimize existing school facilities. In addition to the new units, RVS has also requested the relocation of one washroom unit to better serve the needs of students in Chestermere.

The Alberta government’s response to the request is anticipated in the spring of 2025. If approved, the new modular classrooms are expected to be operational by the 2025/26 school year, providing much-needed relief to overcrowded schools in the region.

For more information on RVS’s modular classroom initiatives and other planning efforts, visit the official website at www.rockyview.ab.ca.

