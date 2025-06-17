RVS Reports Lowest Suspension Rate in Three Years

Rocky View Schools (RVS) has reported its lowest suspension rate in the last three years, with 2,839 total days lost to in-school and out-of-school suspensions as of May 15. While the number of days may seem significant, it represents just a fraction of the 5.3 million total school days across the district this year.

At the RVS Board of Trustees meeting on June 5, Associate Superintendent of Schools Murray Besenski presented the annual report on suspensions and expulsions. He highlighted that the highest suspension rates were seen in overcrowded schools, noting that a larger student body in a confined space can lead to increased behavioral issues.

The report also showed that 23% of suspensions involved students with prior suspensions, a decrease compared to previous years, indicating that school interventions are proving effective. Additionally, 47% of suspensions were one-time occurrences, where students made a mistake that was promptly addressed, allowing them to get back on track with the support of school staff and their families.

Besenski pointed out a concerning rise in harassment, particularly online harassment that spills over into school settings. In total, 45 male students and 19 female students received out-of-school suspensions this year, with six students expelled. Of those expelled, five are on track to meet academic goals and return to school in the upcoming year, with all six participating in counseling services.

A positive shift this year was the increased engagement of families with support programs, with 55% of families accessing services such as mental health counseling or school liaison support—up from 18-25% two years ago.

Besenski credited the success of the Positive Behaviour Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program for the decline in suspensions, emphasizing that teaching students specific behaviors from a young age has had a positive impact on school culture and student behavior overall.

