Some Things Can Be Black and White

Although there are close to 400,000 bird watchers in Alberta, with over 438 bird species to observe and photograph, if one is inclined to do so, first views of any bird are considered to be a “lifer”. A house sparrow may hardly be considered a “lifer” by some, but if a birder’s end goal is to see every provincial species, it must be counted. Elaine and I implicitly consider a lifer a bird not seen by most birders, but we do not purposefully pursue such species. Those who use ebird.org as a data base and have activated the rare bird alert feature, can view daily listings of rarities. Exuberant birders will travel to those locations in hopes of finding that rarity.

Recently, we took a long distance 12 minute drive to Elliston Park, wishing to take advantage of the excellent light for photography and desired a walk to get a little exercise. We like the east side of the park, where the dogs roam free. The trees around the parking lot and heading northward to the storm water inflow, provide cover, foraging and nesting areas for birds. Expecting to see the Yellow-rumped warbler, we did indeed spot one, chasing insects on lower tree branches. Elaine was doubly focused on a Swainson’s Thrush, darting in short but quick steps in the detritus. Walking eastward in the aspen trees along the parking lot, movement caught my attention. In what seemed like a millisecond, a warbler landed on a branch and then flew to a larger aspen. Assuming it was a Yellow-rumped, my camera was readied with a quick shutter speed setting. As the warbler came into a sharp focus, a surprise filled the viewing screen.

A sign of the arrival of warblers to Alberta, the Black and white warbler is early, preceded by the Yellow-rumped warbler. True to its name, this warbler has well defined black and white stripes. The business end of eating is aided by two adaptations. The first is a thin, slightly down-curved bill, well designed for probing the bark of trees for nutrition. Blessed with an extra-long hind claw and thicker legs than the average warbler, enables this warbler to better hold onto and move around bark. Spotting this warbler can be made easier by listening for a thin, somewhat squeaky song that stands out in song-filled treed area.

Rare in Calgary, this warbler migrates to central and northern Alberta as well as beyond to complete a key part of the life cycle. The southern part of Alberta is but a rest stop on life’s incredible journey. Do you wish to see a black and white warbler? It is truly black and white – migration time or traveling north provide the best opportunities to appreciate this wondrous warbler.

