Strathmore High School Lockdown Linked to Viral ‘Senior Assassin’ Game

Strathmore High School was placed on lockdown on Friday, May 23, after reports of a suspect with a firearm on school grounds. The incident, which occurred just before noon, prompted a swift response from local law enforcement. Upon arrival, officers quickly located and apprehended the individual without incident. Further investigation revealed that the reported weapon was, in fact, a water pistol. The student involved was participating in the “Senior Assassin” game, a viral trend among high school seniors across Canada. The game involves students attempting to “eliminate” their peers by squirting them with water guns, often as a pre-graduation tradition.

While intended as harmless fun, the game has raised concerns among authorities due to the potential for misunderstandings. In this instance, the sight of a student with a water gun was misinterpreted as a threat, leading to the lockdown. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have issued a reminder to participants to be mindful of how their actions might be perceived by others. “Although an innocent game, RCMP is reminding those partaking, please be mindful that someone witnessing this or driving by could perceive a water gun to be a real firearm,” a police spokesperson stated.

The “Senior Assassin” game has gained popularity through social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok, leading to similar incidents in other regions. In some cases, participants have used realistic-looking toy guns, which have been mistaken for real firearms, resulting in police interventions and public safety concerns. Authorities advise students to use brightly colored water guns that are easily distinguishable from real weapons and to avoid playing the game in public spaces where it might cause alarm.

The Strathmore High School incident serves as a reminder of the importance of considering how actions, even those intended as games, can be perceived by others. While the situation was resolved without harm, it underscores the need for awareness and caution when engaging in activities that could be misinterpreted.

As the popularity of the “Senior Assassin” game continues to spread, both students and parents are encouraged to have open discussions about the potential risks and to ensure that any participation is done safely and responsibly. By taking precautions and being considerate of others, the fun of the game can be maintained without compromising public safety.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.