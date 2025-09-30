The allocation for $8.2 million from the recent sale of the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre was discussed and decided by Rocky View County (RVC) Council

From a Chestermere perspective, the Sept. 16 Rocky View County (RVC) council meeting brought clarity—and some controversy—on how funds from the pending sale of the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre will be applied across the region.

The sale, negotiated between the City of Chestermere and RVC since 2022, is now in its final stages. Under the agreement, Chestermere gains full ownership of the building and lands for $8.2 million.

At the Council meeting, Isedua Agbonkhese, Acting Executive Director of Financial & Business Services, delivered the key financial briefing. She proposed that the proceeds be allocated to recreational capital projects — particularly those that deliver similar community services to what was provided by the now-sold facility — to ensure continuity of amenities across Rocky View County. Agbonkhese argued that this alignment would support sound asset management and strategic reinvestment.

The County’s current budget plans reinforce that priority: the 2025 capital budget includes $12.6 million aimed at recreation projects, and an additional $63 million is proposed for 2026–2029. One of the flagship projects is the Langdon Recreation Centre. It is projected to require $600,000 in 2025 for design, with a full build-out cost estimated at $37 million over three years. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2027. By dedicating the Chestermere sale proceeds, the County expects to free up about $2.7 million per year, reducing dependence on taxation, debt or reserves and smoothing project delivery.

“The allocation ensures transparency and accountability,” Agbonkhese told council. “It provides predictable funding, covering nearly a quarter of the centre’s projected cost, and strengthens the County’s financial position and project delivery timeline.”

Still, not everyone agreed with dedicating the entire sum to Langdon. Division 6 Councillor Sunny Samra introduced an amendment to convert the motion into an “East Rocky View Reserve, allowing the funds to also support recreation in Indus, Conrich and other eastern communities. Samra argued, “It’s recreation for the east. The sale of Chestermere also takes away rec opportunities in other County areas.” Councillor Samanntha Wright (Div. 4) echoed the sentiment, saying she had no issue with the money supporting multiple projects in the region.

In opposition, Councillor Al Schule (Div. 7 / Langdon) urged caution, warning against spreading the money “five or six ways”— he emphasized Langdon is ready to move forward. Deputy Reeve Don Kochan and Reeve Crystal Kissel supported his position. Kissel stressed that many of the county’s fastest-growing families live in Langdon and that a commitment has already been made for the area.

The amendment failed on a 6–3 vote; only Hanson, Wright, and Samra supported it. The original motion passed, directing the full $8.2 million into a Langdon Recreation Reserve Fund dedicated to financing the Langdon project.

For Chestermere residents, the decision confirms that the regional recreation centre transitions entirely under city control. As part of that shift, many had raised questions about continued intermunicipal use, facility governance, and future access—matters that the City and County will need to work out in subsequent agreement rounds.

Looking ahead, the focus now turns to whether the Langdon Recreation Centre will indeed proceed on the anticipated schedule. The reserve fund secures a major chunk of its initial financing, but the ultimate success will depend on managing remaining funding, development approvals, and community support across both Chestermere and eastern Rocky View.

