Traffic Detours Coming to Chestermere Boulevard for Deep Utility Work

Motorists traveling along Chestermere Boulevard should prepare for upcoming detours as the City of Chestermere’s contractors begin work to install deep utilities in the area.

Starting Monday, April 28, 2025, through to Thursday, May 8, 2025, construction crews will be active at various sections around the Rainbow Road intersection, a key route for many commuters and residents. The work is part of a broader infrastructure upgrade to support the city’s growing needs for reliable water, wastewater, and stormwater services.

The construction schedule is as follows:

April 28 to April 30: Detours will be in place on the south side of the Rainbow Road intersection.

May 1 to May 2: Detours will affect both the north and south sides of the Rainbow Road intersection.

May 3 to May 7: Detours will shift to the north side of the Rainbow Road intersection.

City officials are encouraging drivers to allow extra time for their commutes, follow all posted signage, and use alternative routes where possible. Pedestrian access is expected to be maintained but may be rerouted for safety reasons.

“The installation of deep utilities is critical to ensuring that Chestermere’s infrastructure can keep pace with our growth and future demands,” a city spokesperson said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while this important work is underway.”

Deep utilities typically refer to services that are buried underground, including water mains, sanitary sewers, and storm drainage systems. Upgrading these systems not only improves service reliability but also helps mitigate risks such as water line breaks, sewer backups, and flooding.

The City of Chestermere has stated that it will monitor construction progress closely and aims to minimize disruption as much as possible. Weather conditions and other unforeseen factors could potentially shift the work schedule, and residents are encouraged to watch for updates through the city’s website and social media channels.

For more information, traffic updates, or to view detailed detour maps, residents can visit chestermere.ca/construction.

