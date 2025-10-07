Two Local Sailors on Podium at ILCA World Masters Regatta

Two of Chestermere’s own sailors returned home to cheers this week after stellar performances at the 2025 ILCA Masters World Championships held in Formia, Italy from September 19 to 28. Lesley Reichenfeld secured a silver medal in the ILCA 6 “Great Grand Master Women” fleet, while Isaac Bussin took bronze in the ILCA 6 “Apprentice Master” category — a proud moment for the local sailing community.

The ILCA Masters series (formerly known as the Laser Masters) brings together experienced sailors from around the world, competing in age-based divisions across ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 fleets.

Standout Performances

Lesley Reichenfeld — Silver in Great Grand Master Women

Reichenfeld sailed consistently among some of the most seasoned competitors in her division. In the final standings, she finished with 317 points, placing second behind Australia’s Lyndall Patterson (258 points) and ahead of Sweden’s Ann Loren (406 points).

Though her podium finish was celebrated, the week was not without its challenges: shifting light winds and tactical complexity tested even the most veteran sailors.

Isaac Bussin — Bronze in ILCA 6 Apprentice Master

In the Apprentice Master category, Bussin delivered consistent race results amidst stiff international competition. He finished with 41 points, behind Poland’s Marcin Rudawski (16 pts) and Spain’s Lucia Reyes (37 pts).

His performance is made more impressive by the scale of the regatta — 455 sailors from 38 nations competed across all fleets.

The Regatta Atmosphere & Conditions

The championship was hosted at Circolo Nautico Caposele in the Gulf of Formia, a historic sailing venue known for its variable Mediterranean breeze patterns. The race committee faced shifting winds of up to 10 knots on the final day, making for tactical battles on every course.

Particularly on Day 6, sailors faced light, shifty winds that prolonged the racing day and demanded patience. Some fleets completed just one race that day amid the wait for stable conditions.

A closing ceremony celebrated champions across all age divisions, with flags, music, and applause marking the end of a demanding week of competition.

Local Impact & Recognition

These achievements underscore the deep talent in Chestermere’s sailing circles. Reichenfeld and Bussin have earned their place at the international level, representing not just themselves but their community. Meanwhile, fellow local sailors Steve R and Phil Paxton also competed in the regatta, further strengthening the city’s presence on the world stage.

Reichenfeld and Bussin have given permission to share their photos and may provide better images or contact information for those interested. Their firsthand perspectives on the racing, conditions, and strategies will surely enrich the story of this event.

As the sailors settle back into life at home, the local sailing community is poised to celebrate and share their experiences — and perhaps inspire the next generation to take to the water.

For full results and class divisions, see the official 2025 ILCA Masters Regatta results listing.

