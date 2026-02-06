Alberta Athletes Set to Compete on World Stage at Milano-Cortina Games

Athletes from across Alberta are preparing to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, representing their communities as part of Team Canada on one of sport’s largest global stages.

The Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics officially opened Feb. 6 in northern Italy and will run through Feb. 22, bringing together competitors from dozens of nations across multiple winter sport disciplines.

The Games are being staged across a wide geographic region that includes Milan and the alpine resort area of Cortina d’Ampezzo, marking Italy’s return as host two decades after the 2006 Winter Games.

Following the Olympic competition, the Winter Paralympic Games are scheduled for March 6 to 15, featuring more than 600 athletes competing in six sports including para alpine skiing, para biathlon, para cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, para snowboarding and wheelchair curling.

The 2026 Paralympics will mark the 50th anniversary of the Winter Paralympic movement and will be held across venues in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and Tesero.

Provincial officials say dozens of Alberta-based athletes are among those selected to compete, reflecting the strength of the province’s winter sport infrastructure and athlete development pathways. Provincial programs aimed at supporting elite competitors include initiatives that help offset costs related to training, travel and equipment, allowing athletes to focus on performance and preparation.

Training infrastructure within Alberta also plays a significant role in athlete development. Facilities such as the Canmore Nordic Centre have been used extensively by national-level athletes due to their technical trails, biathlon range and reliable winter conditions. Investment in training environments and coaching support has contributed to Alberta’s ongoing presence within Canada’s winter sport landscape.

Events at the Olympics span disciplines ranging from alpine skiing and hockey to curling and freestyle skiing, while the Paralympic program emphasizes adaptive competition and accessibility, with dozens of medal events scheduled throughout the March competition window.

For viewers in Canada and around the world, the Games provide an opportunity to follow athletes as they compete at the highest level of international sport. Beyond competition, the events also highlight long-term investments in training, accessibility and athlete support systems designed to foster participation and achievement.

As competition unfolds in Italy, Alberta’s representatives join competitors from around the globe, demonstrating the province’s continued contribution to Canada’s winter sport tradition and offering communities back home a chance to cheer on familiar names on the world stage.

