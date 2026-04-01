Calgary Initiative Blends Fashion and Compassion with “Pay-What-You-Can” Sale

A Calgary-based initiative is redefining what it means to give back, combining beauty, accessibility, and grassroots compassion into a single community-driven event.

GARAM GLAM, founded in August 2025 by Aan Chahal, is preparing to host a two-day “pay-what-you-can” clothing sale on April 4 and 5—an event designed not just to raise funds, but to remove barriers.

Chahal, a nail artist of two years and a student commuting daily to the University of Calgary, said the idea grew from a simple but powerful observation.

“Taking the train every day, I couldn’t ignore the number of unhoused individuals—especially women—without proper gloves or socks,” she explained. “I realized I could use my skills to make a difference.”

That realization became GARAM GLAM, a venture where proceeds from accessibly priced press-on nails are redirected into creating “warmth kits” for women experiencing homelessness.

From Beauty to Basic Needs

Since launching less than a year ago, the initiative has already made a measurable impact.

More than $10,000 raised

Over 600 warmth kits distributed

First major donation drop funded by $3,500 raised in just a few months

Each kit includes practical essentials: ski gloves, wool socks, layering gloves, lip balm, and hand lotion—items chosen not only for comfort, but to prevent dry skin and infection during Alberta’s harsh winters.

There’s also a deeper intention behind the kits.

“It’s about making sure every woman’s hands feel held—with love, dignity, and care,” said Chahal.

A Different Kind of Sale

The upcoming “pay-what-you-can” sale flips the traditional retail model on its head.

Instead of fixed pricing, attendees are invited to pay what they feel they can afford for donated clothing. The goal is twofold: raise funds while ensuring accessibility for those who need affordable options.

So far, more than 110 people have registered, with organizers expecting at least as many walk-in attendees.

All items have been donated by members of the community, with contributions still being accepted through April 1.

Remaining inventory will be repurposed thoughtfully:

Select items will be sold through resale channels to generate additional funds for warmth kits

The rest will be donated to local organizations, including Good Neighbour and Change is Good

A Growing Community Connection

While rooted in Calgary, GARAM GLAM’s reach is already extending into surrounding communities.

Chahal recently competed in the Miss Calgary Pageant, where she connected with community advocate Chrissy White, the first runner-up for Mrs. Calgary, who has strong ties to Chestermere hosting Chestermere Radio’s Sunday afternoon Sound Lounge Show.

That connection hints at future collaboration opportunities and a potential expansion of the initiative’s impact beyond city limits.

At a time when affordability and housing challenges continue to affect communities across Alberta, initiatives like GARAM GLAM offer a different approach—one built not on large-scale systems, but on individual action and community participation.

The April 4–5 event is more than a sale. It’s a reflection of how small, creative ideas can evolve into meaningful support systems—where something as simple as clothing or a set of press-on nails can help restore both comfort and confidence.

For Chahal, the mission remains clear.

“This started with noticing something,” she said. “Now it’s about making sure we keep showing up.”

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