Chestermere Boxing Club Launches Fundraiser to Support Youth Programs

The Chestermere Boxing Club is turning to community support as it works to keep its youth programs accessible in the face of rising operating costs.

The club recently launched a raffle fundraiser offering participants the chance to win up to $4,000 in cash and prizes. Organizers say proceeds from ticket sales will help support the club’s ongoing programs and ensure local athletes continue to have access to training opportunities.

According to the club, every ticket sold will go directly toward program operations, equipment, facility costs, and other expenses associated with running a community-based amateur boxing program.

Youth sports organizations across Alberta have faced increasing financial pressures in recent years as costs associated with facilities, insurance, equipment, transportation, and programming continue to rise. Many community clubs rely heavily on volunteers, fundraising initiatives, sponsorships, and community partnerships to bridge funding gaps and keep participation costs manageable for families.

The Chestermere Boxing Club has become a familiar part of the local sports community, providing training opportunities for athletes of various ages and skill levels. In addition to teaching boxing fundamentals, programs often focus on fitness, discipline, confidence, and personal development.

Organizers say maintaining affordable access remains a priority, particularly for young athletes who may benefit from structured recreational activities and positive mentorship opportunities.

Community fundraisers play an important role in helping local organizations continue to offer programs that might otherwise become financially out of reach for some families. Support from residents and local businesses can often make the difference between maintaining existing services and reducing programming.

The raffle is being conducted through the Rafflebox online fundraising platform and is open to eligible participants in accordance with provincial gaming regulations.

Club officials are encouraging residents who would like to support youth sports in Chestermere to consider purchasing a ticket or sharing information about the fundraiser with friends and family.

As Chestermere continues to grow, demand for recreational and athletic opportunities for young people continues to increase. Local organizations such as the Chestermere Boxing Club play an important role in providing those opportunities while helping young athletes develop skills that extend beyond the gym.

Additional information about the fundraiser and ticket purchases is available through the Chestermere Boxing Club’s social media channels and official raffle page.

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