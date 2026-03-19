Chestermere Celebrates Olympic Gold with Hometown Curling Champions

Chestermere rolled out a warm hometown welcome this week for two of its own, as Olympic gold medallists Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert were recognized during a special council meeting on March 17.

The packed chamber reflected a strong sense of community pride following the pair’s victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, where Canada once again found success on the curling ice—long considered one of the country’s signature winter sports.

Bow River MP David Bexte addressed attendees, highlighting the broader significance of the achievement. He described curling as a sport deeply rooted in Canadian communities, noting its role in bringing people together in rinks across the country.

Hebert, speaking on behalf of the athletes, emphasized the importance of local support. He told council that returning home to Chestermere has been especially meaningful, adding that both he and Gallant remain active in the community, particularly through the local curling club where their families are now involved.

Following formal remarks, council recessed briefly to allow residents and officials to meet the athletes and mark the occasion with photos—an informal moment that underscored the accessibility of two athletes who continue to call Chestermere home.

Looking ahead, Gallant is set to continue competing this season in mixed doubles alongside his wife, Jocelyn Peterman, with upcoming national events scheduled in Vancouver. Beyond competition, both athletes indicated they are looking forward to spending more time in the community during the off-season.

For Chestermere, the celebration served not only as recognition of athletic excellence, but as a reminder of the local roots behind international success.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.