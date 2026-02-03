Chestermere Death Cafe returns for 2026

The Chestermere Death Cafe returned to the city last week, offering residents a thoughtful and respectful space to talk openly about death, dying, and mortality. The first session of 2026 took place on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the Chestermere Public Library and was hosted by regular Anchor Media commentator Spencer McDonald.

Death Cafes are part of an international movement that began in 2011, created to encourage open, informal discussions about death in a non-judgmental and non-clinical setting. While the concept has existed for more than a decade, it was first introduced to Chestermere in February 2025 and has since drawn interest from residents looking for meaningful conversation rather than formal programming.

The local event is hosted by the Chestermere Public Library, which continues to position itself as a hub for community dialogue on a wide range of topics. According to McDonald, who is also the library’s marketing and social media co-ordinator, the goal is to create space for conversations that are often avoided in modern society.

“The whole objective is to increase awareness of death, because Western civilization is so removed from death as a concept,” McDonald said. “If we can provide a space where people can talk and have those conversations, it’s a perfect opportunity for that.”

Unlike grief counselling sessions or bereavement support groups, Death Cafes are designed to be discussion-based and participant-led. Conversations may range from personal experiences to cultural attitudes, end-of-life planning, or philosophical reflections. The Chestermere Public Library emphasized in advance that the event is not intended to provide therapy, counselling, or structured support services.

The Jan. 28 session ran from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and required no registration, making it accessible to anyone curious about the topic. Free tea and coffee were provided to help foster a relaxed and welcoming environment, consistent with the informal café-style atmosphere that defines Death Cafes worldwide.

Internationally, Death Cafes operate under shared principles: participation is free, discussion is confidential, and there is no agenda beyond respectful conversation. According to the Death Cafe movement’s founding guidelines, the purpose is not to lead participants toward specific conclusions, but to normalize discussions about death as part of everyday life.

The return of the Death Cafe suggests a growing appetite in Chestermere for community events that go beyond entertainment or information-sharing and instead focus on connection and reflection. As conversations around mental health, aging, and end-of-life planning become more common, initiatives like the Death Cafe offer residents a chance to engage with these topics in a supportive, peer-driven setting.

Additional Death Cafe sessions are expected to be offered later in the year through the Chestermere Public Library, continuing the program’s second year in the community.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.