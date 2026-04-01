Chestermere Easter Egg Hunt Draws Families for 14th Year

Families across Chestermere gathered last Saturday for a springtime tradition that continues to evolve while keeping its community spirit firmly intact.

The 14th Annual Chestermere Easter Egg Hunt returned under new leadership, with Little Lake Locals taking over organization of the long-running event. For the previous 13 years, the City of Chestermere had hosted the hunt as a fundraiser for the United Way. This year marked the first under its new organizers, who carried the event forward for local families.

A portion of proceeds from the event was directed to the Imagination Library of Chestermere, supporting efforts to provide free books to children and encourage early reading in the community.

The event featured five scheduled hunt times throughout the morning, allowing families to participate in a structured and accessible format. Children arrived with baskets in hand, ready to search for hidden treats, while volunteers ensured the event ran smoothly.

A special appearance by the Easter Bunny added to the festive atmosphere, with many families taking the opportunity for photos and seasonal celebrations.

The strong turnout reflected the ongoing importance of community-driven events in Chestermere, particularly as the city continues to grow. While the event has shifted from municipal leadership to a grassroots model, its core purpose — bringing families together — remained unchanged.

Organizers said they were pleased with the response and community support, noting that events like the Easter Egg Hunt rely heavily on local participation and volunteer effort.

As Chestermere continues to expand, the success of events like this highlights the role of local groups in preserving traditions while also introducing new community-focused initiatives. With its blend of family fun and charitable impact, this year’s Easter Egg Hunt demonstrated that even as leadership changes, the heart of the event remains the same.

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