City of Chestermere Announces Utility Rate Adjustments Effective February

The City of Chestermere has announced changes to its utility rates that will take effect in February, bringing increases to water-related services while reducing costs tied to solid waste and eco centre use.

In a recent release, the city confirmed that water, sewer, and stormwater rates will increase, while solid waste and eco centre rates will decrease. Municipal officials say the adjustments are intended to balance rising infrastructure costs with savings generated through new provincial programs.

According to the city, the increases to water-related rates are linked to higher operating and maintenance expenses, as well as the need to fund long-term infrastructure upgrades. Chestermere’s water and wastewater systems require ongoing investment to ensure reliability, safety, and regulatory compliance as the city continues to grow.

For the average Chestermere household, the changes are expected to result in an increase of approximately $15 per month on utility bills. City officials note that while no increase is welcome, the adjustment reflects the real costs of maintaining essential services residents rely on every day.

The city explained that 75 per cent of the additional revenue generated from the higher water, sewer, and storm rates will be directed toward Chestermere’s Asset Management Program. This program is designed to plan, maintain, and replace critical infrastructure such as underground pipes, pumping stations, and stormwater systems over their full life cycle. The remaining 25 per cent of the increase will be used to address costs associated with transition agreements with external utility providers.

Asset management has become an increasingly important focus for Alberta municipalities, particularly fast-growing communities like Chestermere. Proactive investment is intended to reduce the risk of unexpected system failures and spread costs more evenly over time, rather than relying on emergency repairs or sharp rate spikes in the future.

In contrast to the water-related increases, residents will see lower solid waste and eco centre rates beginning in February. The city says this reduction is the result of Alberta’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program, which came into effect in 2025.

Under the EPR framework, producers of packaging, paper products, and printed materials are responsible for funding residential recycling programs. This shift has reduced the financial burden on municipalities, allowing Chestermere to pass savings on to residents through lower waste-related fees.

Alberta’s EPR program is part of a broader provincial effort to modernize recycling systems, improve diversion from landfills, and ensure that the costs of managing recyclable materials are borne by producers rather than taxpayers. Similar programs are already in place in other Canadian provinces.

City officials say the combination of targeted increases and decreases is intended to keep Chestermere’s overall utility system financially sustainable while remaining responsive to external funding changes. Residents are encouraged to review their updated utility bills once the new rates take effect to understand how the adjustments impact their household.

More detailed information about the rate changes, including a breakdown of utility charges, is available on the City of Chestermere’s official website. Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the city directly or attend council meetings where utility and infrastructure planning are discussed.

As Chestermere continues to expand, city administration notes that periodic rate reviews are necessary to ensure services keep pace with growth, environmental standards, and long-term infrastructure needs.

