City Staff Hit the Ice for United Way Charity Tournament

City of Chestermere staff are trading desks for skates this week as they take part in the annual Chestermere United Way Hockey Tournament at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

According to the city, the three-day charity tournament runs from Tuesday, Feb. 3, through Thursday and brings together teams from City Hall, Public Works, Chestermere firefighters, and a sponsors’ team made up of local businesses and residents.

The event supports United Way, with fundraising already surpassing last year’s total. In 2025, the tournament raised $4,800. As of this week, organizers say $7,600 has already been raised for this year’s campaign.

Games will be played over two days of round-robin action, followed by a championship matchup on Thursday.

Tournament Schedule

Feb. 3
12:00–1:00 p.m. – Firefighters vs. City Hall
1:15–2:15 p.m. – City Hall vs. City Sponsors
2:30–3:30 p.m. – Public Works vs. City Sponsors

Feb. 4
12:00–1:00 p.m. – Public Works vs. City Hall
1:15–2:15 p.m. – Firefighters vs. City Sponsors
2:30–3:30 p.m. – Public Works vs. Firefighters

Feb. 5
1:00–2:00 p.m. – Championship Game

“Come cheer for charity, community, and some great hockey,” the city said in a social media post promoting the event.

United Way is part of an international network of nonprofit organizations, with approximately 1,800 local affiliates worldwide, supporting programs focused on community well-being.

The tournament is free for the public to attend, and residents are encouraged to come out and support both the players and the cause.

