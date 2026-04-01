Hump Hockey closes the Book on season six

Similar to the Kyle MacDonald the man who sought wealth, with the initial investment of a paper clip, Hump Hockey having started from humble beginnings has survived six seasons, and continues to grow.

What started off as an initiative to kill the boredom of winter and replace Men’s night at Lakeside Golf course, has morphed into a social collective of hockey enthusiasm and Community, engagement.

The program which was launched in 2019, has grown not only in individual participation, but community consciousness, and outreach.

The love that our participants still have for our iconic game, has fostered the attraction of new participants, and growing corporate support.

While the skill level on the ice varies, the combined team work and willingness to support the City of Chestermere nfp’s, has grown exponentially .

The name birthright was simple …. we play on Wednesday, Wednesday is Hump Day, so we’re Hump Hockey.

The Community support program, was initiated three years ago, and to date, the program has recognized and help fund not for profits within the Chestermere Community.

In 2024, it was the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society, in 2025 it was the Chestermere Food Bank, and this year Hump Hockey in cooperation with the Strathmore Elks Lodge, extended financial assistance to a very prominent and dedicated group in Chestermere and Rocky County, Synergy Connect.

Synergy Connect empowers youth and community groups to build strong connections through relationships, education, leadership programming, and basic needs support.

The financial Community support programs undertaken by Hump Hockey, are the product of the player development fund, where all players, make a contribution to our year end initiative, and the assistance of our primary sponsors, Inland Machine Services, Tim Reid, First General, Jared Maillot, Skyline Alberta and Elite Signs, Bobby Scott, and Andrew Peller Inc, Rick Vandenberg.

“The sponsors are an integral part of the community program, and the enthusiasm and willingness of the players to contribute, is what makes the program so successful”, said Brent Ladds.

While the Community element is a big part of the Hump mandate, the hockey participation certainly does not take a back seat.

While every game is a skill challenging session, the enthusiasm surrounding the final contest to crown the IMS Hump Cup Champion for the year and have your name inscribed on the Cup, falls just a bit short of Game 7, of the Stanley Cup final.

This year the player draft was professionally conducted determining the composition of the teams, that would be participating in Hump final.

This year it was Craig Strachan’s black jersey squad that prevailed. Our sincere thanks to our head game official, his worship, Mayor Shannon Dean, who oversaw the chaos for a third year.

A highlight note was Chestermere realtor, Don Monpetit, steping in as one of the guest coaches, and winning his 5th straight championship. It’s an unprecedented Hump record that will no doubt, be on the books for many years.

This season, the Hump group also hosted a New Year’s eve family hockey challenge, that saw family members, fathers, sons, grandsons, nieces, brothers and nephews engage in a festive holiday season hockey game to celebrate the game and the holiday season.

The group looks forward to the 2026-27 season. The participation level would be categorized as adult rec (older guys). If you have an interest in joining please contact Peter Carriere at plc_17@hotmail.com, or Brent Ladds at brent@in.on.ca.

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