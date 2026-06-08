Icebreaker Regatta Launches Calgary Yacht Club’s 2026 Racing Season

The sails were up and the racing was underway as the Calgary Yacht Club welcomed competitors to Chestermere Lake for its annual Icebreaker Regatta on June 6 and 7, marking the official start of another sailing season on the lake.

The Icebreaker Regatta is one of the first major sailing competitions of the year in Alberta and serves as a welcome return to the water for sailors after a long Prairie winter. The event brought together racers, volunteers, officials, and supporters for two days of competition and camaraderie on one of the province’s most active sailing lakes.

Hosted at the Calgary Yacht Club’s facilities on East Chestermere Drive, the regatta attracted participants from across the region. Crews spent the weekend testing their boats, refining race strategies, and shaking off the rust that naturally accumulates during the off-season.

The Calgary Yacht Club has been a part of the Chestermere community for generations. Established in 1933, the club has played a significant role in promoting sailing in southern Alberta and continues to provide opportunities for recreational sailors, racers, and young people interested in learning the sport.

For many competitors, the Icebreaker is about more than racing. It is a chance to reconnect with friends, welcome new members, and celebrate the arrival of warmer weather. The event also serves as an important kickoff to a busy season that includes weekly racing, sailing instruction, youth camps, and additional regattas throughout the summer.

Behind the scenes, dozens of volunteers helped make the weekend possible. Race committees, safety crews, dock workers, and club members all contributed to the success of the event.

The Calgary Yacht Club also took the opportunity to recognize several local organizations whose support continues to strengthen sailing programs in the community.

Club officials expressed their appreciation to Chestermere Tim Hortons for donating coffee, muffins, and donuts for competitors, volunteers, and race officials throughout the Icebreaker Regatta weekend.

The refreshments were welcomed by participants arriving early to prepare boats and organize races, helping fuel a busy schedule both on and off the water.

The club also highlighted a recent $2,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Chestermere that was used to purchase new lifejackets for youth sailing programs.

According to the Calgary Yacht Club, the contribution addressed an important need as the organization prepares for another summer of youth instruction and on-water activities.

“This filled a huge need to keep the kids safe during our summer programs,” the club said in thanking the Rotary Club for its support.

Safety remains a top priority for sailing organizations, particularly when introducing young sailors to the sport. Modern, properly fitted lifejackets are essential equipment for youth programs, and the donation will help ensure participants can safely enjoy their time on the water.

The Calgary Yacht Club’s youth programs have introduced generations of young Albertans to sailing, teaching water safety, boat handling, teamwork, and confidence. Many former students have gone on to become lifelong sailors, volunteers, instructors, and racers.

While sailing may not always receive the same public attention as some larger sports, it remains an important part of Chestermere’s recreational culture. Throughout the summer, the lake hosts a variety of activities including sailing, paddling, fishing, and recreational boating, drawing residents and visitors alike to the waterfront.

The Icebreaker Regatta serves as an annual reminder of the lake’s unique role in the community and the dedication of the volunteers who help keep sailing programs thriving.

Following the successful opening weekend, Calgary Yacht Club members are now looking ahead to a full summer schedule that includes racing events, learn-to-sail courses, youth camps, and community gatherings. Additional regattas later in the season will once again bring sailors from across Alberta to Chestermere Lake.

For residents enjoying the shoreline last weekend, the sight of colourful sails dancing across the water was a welcome sign that summer has arrived. Thanks to the efforts of volunteers, local businesses, and community organizations, another sailing season is officially underway on Chestermere Lake.

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