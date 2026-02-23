Keeping Pace with Growth: New Tools, New Schools, and Stronger Services for Chestermere–Strathmore

As more people choose to call Alberta home, the everyday needs of families are changing too. From health care and assisted living to wildfire response and school construction, Albertans count on clear information and reliable services. Our government is responding with new tools and investments that help make these systems easier to navigate and ensure they keep pace with our growing communities.

Strong primary care is the front door to Alberta’s health care system – and with more providers practicing here than ever before, making them easier to find matters for every family. Alberta’s redesigned Find a Provider website brings family doctors, nurse practitioners, midwives and clinics into one simple place. Instead of searching clinic by clinic, Albertans can now instantly see who’s accepting new patients and what services they offer. For anyone who’s struggled to find a regular provider, or is new to the province, this tool cuts through the confusion and helps people get care faster. Learn more at albertafindaprovider.ca.

Any family with an aging parent knows that choosing assisted living can feel overwhelming. Alberta’s new Assisted Living Navigation Portal makes that process easier by gathering all the information families need in one location. The interactive map, simple guides, and short questionnaire help people compare options and understand what supports fit their needs. The portal will keep expanding over time, eventually including home and community care so Albertans can see all their choices in one place. Find out more by visiting alnavigator.alberta.ca/find-your-care.

Alberta faces serious wildfire seasons and having stronger air support is essential. That’s why we’re investing $400 million in five new Alberta‑built DHC‑515 waterbombers. These De Havilland aircraft will boost wildfire‑fighting capacity by nearly 60 per cent and give firefighters another powerful tool to keep communities safe. The investment also supports Alberta’s aerospace sector, helping create and sustain about 1,000 skilled jobs as the planes are built and maintained right here at home in Chestermere-Strathmore! This is incredible news for our constituency!

Alberta is also expanding school spaces to keep up with demand. Through the $8.6‑billion School Construction Accelerator Program, more than 130 school projects are being built or upgraded across the province including in Chestermere and Strathmore – and many are being sped up so students can move into new classrooms sooner. More than 120 projects are already underway, helping growing neighbourhoods access safe, modern learning spaces that match Alberta’s pace of growth.

Together, these projects reflect a simple goal: making life easier, safer, and more secure for Albertans. By improving access to care, supporting families as they make important decisions, strengthening wildfire protection, and investing in classrooms, our government is building the services and infrastructure Alberta needs today – and for many years to come.

Finally, I am pleased to share that I recently met with Mayor Jeromy Farkas at the City of Calgary to discuss key infrastructure priorities for our region. We talked about the impact of Calgary’s recent water main breaks on residents in Chestermere and Strathmore, as well as the ongoing challenges along 17th Ave – a municipal road shared by the Cities of Calgary and Chestermere.

I shared the concerns I have been hearing from many residents about growing congestion on 17th Ave as development continues, and advocated for Calgary to twin its portion of the road in collaboration with the City of Chestermere to help improve traffic flow and support our growing communities.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.