Live Bait, Owls & The “Money Shot” Photos by Mr. Calvin Snider

Capturing the energy, beauty and essence of any bird on camera is a goal of the photographer. In a fraction of time and in clear focus, that “capture” is preserved for a lifetime. Technology, specifically telephoto lenses can create that close up picture so desired. But what if the subject, perhaps a Great Grey Owl, is too distant for that quality close up? Perhaps the owl in question is perched in a tree or on a post, resting or napping. Wouldn’t it be nice to have that owl in flight, or perhaps hunting as it flew towards a waiting camera?

In early 2024, while having a friendly chat with fellow birders, we were asked if we’d seen Great Grey Owls. As we hadn’t, we inquired where we would look and what time of day would be best. As the conversation continued it became apparent that the behavior of some photographers who were “owling” northwest of Calgary, was a genuine concern. Using fishing line and live or fake mice, photographers were baiting the Great Grey Owls, luring them to launch from their perch and pursue a mouse “tied” to the line. Willing photographers clicked their shutters to catch the perfect “money shot” – the hunter in full pursuit of its prey.

After seeing a video clip of this behavior on social media site, “X”, taken by a highly respected Alberta birder, we wondered what other impacts using live bait would have on these majestic owls. We were informed that the owls became habituated to humans, flying from their perch, to the cars and at times to the feet of people, expecting a free meal. The risk to these owls is death from colliding with vehicles. One birder we spoke to witnessed a near miss of this risk on a gravel road north of Calgary. Amazingly baiters recycle mice, both real or toy, by pulling in the mouse on the fishing line at the last second or putting the mouse in a glass jar, then waiting until the owl returns to its perch before “releasing” the mouse for a new “money shot” opportunity. Exhaustion for owls is a reality with repeated and unsuccessful attempts to capture a free meal.

As the months passed, we asked other birders if they had heard of owl baiting. To some it was a complete surprise, but seeing the facial expressions of others, it was clear they were aware, frustrated, and disappointed. Essentially, this “practice” is an “under the radar” issue for the general public, but not for this photographer subculture. We reflected on other human behaviors we’d seen or heard about regarding birds. Imagine a photographer sitting on a chair, having lunch, waiting for hours for a Northern Saw-whet Owl to appear. In one Calgary park, we’d seen about 30 round-shouldered birders crowding in to get a glimpse of another saw-whet. Putting myself in the feathers of that owl, what stresses the owl might be experiencing entered my thoughts. Trespassing on private property was not uncommon, all in pursuit of the “money shot”.

Questions of legality, personal ethics, the objectification of nature, the exploitation for profit and what the individual could do to stop such behavior, flooded our thoughts. I felt deflated and sad. What had become of the simple appreciation of nature, specifically owls? Elaine and I will share with you in two future columns the extent of owl baiting and what provincial governments are or aren’t doing to reduce this practice.

