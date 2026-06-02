New Naming Policy Could Help Preserve Chestermere’s History

Future parks, pathways, buildings, and other municipal assets in Chestermere may soon carry names that reflect the people and organizations that helped shape the community.

At its recent meeting, Chestermere City Council approved a new Commemorative Naming Policy designed to establish a consistent process for naming municipal assets in recognition of individuals, families, groups, or significant events that have made lasting contributions to the city. The policy also formalizes the advisory role of the Chestermere Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee in reviewing naming proposals.

While the policy may seem administrative at first glance, it could have a lasting impact on how Chestermere preserves and celebrates its history as the city continues to grow.

Over the years, many municipalities have used commemorative naming programs to honour volunteers, community builders, veterans, local leaders, athletes, philanthropists, cultural figures, and organizations that have played important roles in local development. The practice provides a visible way to recognize those contributions while helping future generations understand the stories behind their community.

As Chestermere expands, new neighbourhoods, parks, recreational facilities, and public spaces continue to be added to the city’s landscape. The new policy creates a framework that can guide decisions about how those spaces are named and ensure that the process remains transparent and consistent.

According to information presented to council, the policy outlines eligibility criteria and establishes a formal review process. It also updates related procedures to help ensure naming decisions align with the city’s heritage and community values.

The move comes at a time when many communities across Canada are taking a closer look at how public places are named and what those names represent. Some municipalities have expanded efforts to recognize local history, Indigenous contributions, community volunteers, and residents whose efforts may not have been formally acknowledged in the past.

For Chestermere, the policy could provide opportunities to recognize individuals whose contributions helped transform the community from a small lakeside village into one of Alberta’s fastest-growing cities.

The city’s history stretches back more than a century, with generations of residents contributing to the growth of local schools, sports organizations, businesses, churches, service clubs, agricultural operations, and community initiatives. Many longtime residents have played significant roles in shaping the character of the community through volunteerism and civic leadership.

The involvement of the Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee is expected to provide additional historical perspective when nominations are reviewed. The committee has previously assisted with heritage preservation initiatives and community history projects.

While no specific commemorative naming proposals were considered during the meeting, the adoption of the policy establishes the process that future nominations will follow.

As new parks, pathways, facilities, and public spaces are developed in the years ahead, residents may have opportunities to suggest names that reflect the people, stories, and milestones that helped build Chestermere.

In a rapidly growing city where new residents arrive every year, commemorative naming can serve as more than a recognition program. It can become a way of preserving local history and ensuring that the contributions of community builders remain visible for future generations.

With council’s approval of the new policy, Chestermere now has a formal roadmap for honouring those legacies as the city continues to evolve.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.