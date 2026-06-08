New Seniors Care Spaces Coming to Chestermere

Chestermere residents will soon have expanded access to seniors’ care services closer to home as a new continuing care community in Dawson’s Landing moves toward completion.

Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge recently announced provincial funding support for 207 beds at AgeCare Dawson, a new seniors’ care development located on Merganser Drive West. The project is designed to provide a range of care options, including long-term care, dementia care, and supportive living services.

The four-storey development has been under construction since 2024 and is listed on the Alberta Major Projects website with an estimated cost of $54 million. Completion is expected in 2026.

According to AgeCare, the community will include 207 private resident suites organized into six care neighbourhoods. The facility is designed to accommodate 111 long-term care residents and 96 supportive living residents. Amenities are expected to include common dining areas, activity spaces, outdoor courtyards, a bistro, hair salon, lounges, and reflection spaces.

The addition of seniors’ care spaces addresses a need that has been discussed in Chestermere for several years. As the city continues to grow, local families have often had to look outside the community for continuing care options for aging parents and relatives.

In a social media post announcing the funding, de Jonge said the project was designed with residents’ comfort and quality of life in mind.

The development is being operated by AgeCare, a Canadian provider of seniors’ housing and continuing care services. The company says its communities focus on providing care in a home-like environment while supporting residents’ independence and quality of life.

When completed, AgeCare Dawson will become one of the largest continuing care facilities in the region and will provide a local option for seniors requiring various levels of support.

The project is one of several major developments underway in Dawson’s Landing, a rapidly growing area on Chestermere’s west side that is also seeing new residential, educational, and community infrastructure projects.

For many local families, the opening of the facility will mean access to seniors’ care services without having to leave the community they call home.

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