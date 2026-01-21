Whitecappers Quilt Skirt raffle

12 mins ago
21 Views
1 Min Read

Chestermere Whitecappers Association President Ellen Neary (L) congratulates Brenda Ell, winner of the Whitecappers Quilt Skirt raffle. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Proceeds will be used to support the fitness, social, and educational programs that the Whitecappers have been delivering to to the 50+ community for over 40 years.

