Nominations Open for Patty Sproule Heart of Synergy Youth Award

Applications are now being accepted for the Patty Sproule Heart of Synergy Award, an annual recognition celebrating young people who have made meaningful contributions through volunteer service and community leadership.

Presented by Synergy Connects, the award is named in honour of the organization’s founder, Patty Sproule, whose work has focused on empowering youth and fostering collaboration through mentorship, service projects, and leadership development. The award highlights individuals who carry that vision forward by creating positive change in their communities.

Youth between the ages of 14 and 24 are eligible to apply, provided they have completed at least one year or 100 hours of service with Synergy Connects. Applications opened Feb. 9 and will remain available until March 31.

According to the organization, the recognition is intended for young people who demonstrate consistent commitment and a strong sense of initiative. Candidates are evaluated on their leadership, their impact on others, and their involvement in volunteer, charitable, or social-development efforts.

Applicants may nominate themselves, but each submission must include two reference letters supporting the candidate’s contributions and character. Following the application period, shortlisted candidates may be invited to take part in an interview process. In addition to the primary recipient, second- and third-place honourees will also be formally recognized.

The award will be presented at Synergy Connects’ annual general meeting, where community members, volunteers, and partners gather to celebrate the organization’s work and the achievements of its youth.

Last year’s recipient, Joty Dhanda, was recognized for a wide range of volunteer initiatives, including youth mentorship, community health support, and leadership roles with local and regional groups. Her work reflected the program’s emphasis on sustained involvement and the ability to inspire others through service.

Synergy Connects has built a reputation for providing young people with opportunities to develop practical skills while contributing to community well-being. Through projects, training, and outreach activities, participants gain experience in teamwork, communication, and civic engagement.

Organizers say the award not only honours individual achievement but also encourages other youth to become involved.

Information about eligibility requirements, selection criteria, and the application process is available on the Synergy Connects website.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.