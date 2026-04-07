Our government is taking action to strengthen Alberta’s education system, support local industries, and ensure our province continues to have strong, accountable systems in place. From keeping politics out of the classroom and preparing our province’s future workforce, to backing Alberta-made products and improving management of immigration and housing, we are focused on what matters to families, workers, and communities across the province.

Education remains a top priority for our government, and we are taking steps to ensure classrooms are safe and focused on learning – not partisan politics. New legislation will make it clear that schools must be safe and respectful places where kids are taught how to think, not what to think. These changes strengthen accountability for school boards and make sure students are exposed to a wide range of views so they can form their own opinions. This legislation also helps protect teachers by addressing violence or aggression in schools and improving overall school safety.

Our government is also investing in the next generation of Alberta’s workforce by preparing young people for careers in the skilled trades. A $6 million investment over three years will support the launch of the Alberta Trades Discovery Centre, a first-of-its-kind initiative that gives junior high and high school students hands-on experience in trades before they graduate. Opening in Calgary in fall 2026, the centre will help students explore career paths, build practical skills, and make informed decisions about their future. With more than 59,000 skilled trades workers needed in the coming decade, this investment helps make sure Alberta has the workforce required to grow our economy.

Support for Alberta businesses and agriculture also includes giving Alberta whisky the recognition it deserves on the world stage. New legislation defines what qualifies as “Alberta Whisky,” ensuring it is made with Alberta water and locally sourced grains. This will help strengthen the province’s agri-food sector, support distillers and farmers, and build a globally recognized brand that drives tourism, investment, and local economic growth.

As Alberta continues to grow, it is important people can trust how immigration is managed. New legislation will improve our province’s control by requiring employers to register before using foreign worker programs and by strengthening rules for recruiters and immigration consultants. These changes will crack down on fraud and exploitation, protect vulnerable workers, and make sure immigration supports Alberta’s workforce needs in a fair and transparent way.

Alberta’s government is taking action to build more homes, strengthen local government, and ensure accountability in communities across our province. New legislation will cut red tape, so housing approvals move faster, and municipal decisions are clearer and more transparent. These changes support fair property taxes, strengthen accountability for municipal leaders, and help communities deliver reliable local services. By simplifying rules and speeding up approvals, we are helping get more homes built and building greater trust in local government.

Building Alberta’s future requires practical solutions and real results. And that’s exactly what Alberta’s government is delivering – for students, workers, and communities right across the province.

That commitment is delivering supports where it matters. I am pleased to share that the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society has received $64,973 through Alberta’s Community Facility Enhancement Program to purchase bleachers for their events. This investment will support their outdoor community events while celebrating agricultural traditions.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

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