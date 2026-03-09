Saving Space for Nature?: Part Two Wetlands or Storm Ponds?

A recent decision by the Chestermere City Council to halt or delay a bylaw change which would permit 485 homes to be built on the east side of East Lakeview Road, is a strong example how residents can influence a municipal outcome. 230 citizen emails identified key infrastructure deficiencies as a solid basis for rejecting the development project. Missed in the conversation to some degree, is the value of the sizable watershed in the eastern portion of the 25 hectares of land. In the developer’s proposal a standard storm pond surrounded nearby with homes, a walking path and a few gazebos acknowledge its existence.

An East Lakeview Road resident, Ron Rideout, not only recognizes the infrastructure issues and costs, but has a sincere passion for keeping nature an integral part of Chestermere. I had a chance to meet with Ron over a few coffees to learn about this wetland. As a resident of Lakeview Road for over 30 years, Ron “knows” the character of the wetland. Nestled between Merganser Drive to the north, Township Road 241A to the south, East Lakeview Road to the west and Range Road 281 to the east, the wetland is of significant size. Although small during the winter, in the spring the size of the watershed expands, catching all of the snow melt and any rain, extending to 241A. Vegetation greens, insects hatch and wildfowl arrive, foraging for feed. Diving ducks can handle the deeper water, but puddle ducks, like mallards, pintails and teals, need shallow water to effectively feed from the wetland bottom. Ron has seen amphibians, including Western Tiger Salamanders as well as frogs in the wetland. Currently, the wetland reveals well used mule deer game trails. Snow buntings also forage in the dried up areas, using the nearby trees as perching locations.

Although the proposal has been at minimum delayed, Ron is concerned that if it is eventually approved, the natural wetland will be essentially destroyed and with it the diversity of life. Ron also stated that this wetland is present year round or permanent. Using the wetland classification system relevant in 2012 and Ron’s long history with this wetland, it is a Class V, or permanent wetland. You may recall that the vast majority of wetlands, 196 of 275 identified in 2012 were Class I or II, or temporary.

In interviewing Heather Davies, a respected advocate of the natural environment has “on the ground” Chestermere wetland experience, being actively involved in helping scientists in an extensive study of the then town’s wetlands in 2012. The factual data was collated, discussed and with proactive thought, a policy was forward to the “Town of Chestermere” council in 2013. Policy 311, the “Wetland Policy” became effective on October 7, 2013. Acknowledging the value of wetlands is clearly stated in the policy. The role of municipal government with reference to wetlands is to provide specific directions for development, including minimum setbacks widths to preserve wetlands and other ecologically sensitive areas. Chestermere committed to conserve wetlands through “sustainable and compatible development”, to “manage and maintain wetlands for long-term sustainability”, and to “promote wetland stewardship”. Heather stated clearly she has been disappointed in how the city has not done a good job of meeting the expectations of the wetland policy.

Ron and 230 fellow citizens are practical individuals. Shared concerns about infrastructure, schools, traffic, utility servicing, all indicate high development and quality of life costs in many respects to current local citizens. Ron, Heather and others who value natural environments, wish to preserve as many wetlands that remain in within Chestermere’s boundaries. Ron’s first wetland to save is one he “knows”. Can Chestermere’s City Council ensure Policy 311 will be thoughtfully applied? Explore the options in next week’s column.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.